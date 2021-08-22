Music was a huge part of my life before I even really recognized what it was. I can recall having dance parties to 1980s and 2010s hits alike with my whole family in our living room. And every time we sit down at our dining room table to eat, we match our genre of food to the genre of music that plays.
Maybe it’s because I’ve played piano for a number of years, or it’s a result of my dad singing in our church choir since forever, but music has always been ringing in my ears.
However, I had never been to a true concert until earlier this month (unless you count the Kidz Bop performance I attended before I was 10 years old). I had high expectations per my parents’ anecdotes about their own concert experiences.
And I’m glad to say that everything lived up to the picture I had in my head. Exceeded it, even.
My mom, my aunt, my best friend and I attended the Maroon 5 concert Aug. 10 at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn; if you haven’t been there, it’s definitely a must-see location. If you’re lucky enough to be there on a sunny, blue-sky day, it’s likely you’ll see Mount Rainier in all its glory as you wait in line to enter the facility.
The only thing that really wasn’t quite so pleasant about the experience was the wait time. Once our tickets were scanned and we’d been admitted inside, we waited at least a half hour before the opening artist began, and probably more than another hour and a half after that before the main act actually started.
Besides that, though, I had absolutely no complaints. We saw Maroon 5 (which, go figure, is actually made up of six members) as the main act while Blackbear performed as the opener. Both groups were electrifying, and their music was nothing short of magical.
For a long time, I really didn’t have much of a desire to go to a real in-person concert because I could just listen to the same music at home. I definitely feel different about that now, though.
There’s something utterly irreplaceable in the fact that, at a concert, you can feel the music in your bones. And, yeah, I’m being totally serious. The bass rumbles so loud that you can feel your insides shaking. It’s insane. No matter how loud you turn up your AirPods or the speakers in your living room, I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s no way to recreate the feeling of the music actually pulsing through you.
As far as my first concert went, I have no regrets or things I wished were different. Except, of course, for the fact that I’ll never be able to accurately tell you all through writing the way that it feels.
Guess you’ll just have to buy some tickets yourself.