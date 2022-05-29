This spring, I was among the 17,000 students who gathered for DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta. The April 23-26 event was a massive competition for students involved in the national business and marketing club.
Having qualified by placing at the local and state levels, I knew the national competition would be challenging. And because I was the only student from my school to qualify for and attend the event, my mom was able to travel with me in place of my DECA adviser.
Although the primary purpose of the trip was the DECA competition, we were able to see the sights of Atlanta in our spare time.
The trip was filled with extreme ups and downs.
The ups: I visited some of Atlanta’s tourist destinations with my mom and did well in the competition, placing in the top 10 in my category, which was hotel and lodging management.
The downs: A guy attempted to stow away on my flight from Seattle to Atlanta by hiding in the plane’s bathroom. I was seated at the back of the plane near the bathrooms and watched as they eventually got him to leave. It was a simultaneously entertaining and frightening experience.
But that’s beside the point.
Atlanta itself is a bustling, energetic city. It’s home to Six Flags Over Georgia, the World of Coca-Cola and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, among other popular destinations.
The attraction that I enjoyed the most, however, was the Georgia Aquarium, which happens to be the largest in the U.S. From menacing-looking sharks to majestic tropical fish and playful sea lions, the aquarium brings the underwater world to life.
Another must-see destination in Atlanta is Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home.
Built in 1895, the historic home is where King was born and raised for the first 12 years of his life. The house has since been restored to its original appearance, allowing guests to visualize what King’s childhood must have been like. As I toured the home, it was mind-bending to think I was standing in the very same building that such a prominent historical figure once called home.
As for the trip’s main event, DECA nationals, I enjoyed meeting other students from around the country and getting the opportunity to represent Selah. I would certainly recommend DECA to all my fellow high school students because it is a valuable learning experience.
