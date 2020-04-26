For me, a regular Sunday looks like going to church at 10:30 a.m. and then youth group at 6 p.m.
Now, a regular Sunday is church at 10:30. But, instead of getting dressed, eating breakfast, and then driving to West Side Church, my family watches the service from our couch, usually while eating breakfast, and occasionally still in our pajamas. Youth group is held over Zoom on Wednesday nights.
These necessary changes have come at a time of other transitions within West Side Church. Pastor Rick Harpel, who served at West Side for over 20 years, ended up giving his last message at the church on March 22 over Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Samara Wasson, our much-loved assistant children’s director, worked her last day April 5, before moving away with her fiancé. And during all of this, our new Teaching and Life Group pastor, Joseph Lehmkuhl, assumed his new position at the congregation after moving here from Kentucky.
While I would have loved to say goodbye to some and welcome others in person, I have also enjoyed seeing the creative ways that our church has banded together. For example, on Palm Sunday, preschool and elementary children would usually lead worship in “big church,” as those kids call it. I remember when I was younger that I was so excited to show all the grown-ups the song and motions that I had worked so hard to learn. So, I can imagine how disappointed many of the kids must have been this spring.
While watching the service on Facebook Live, though, I was delighted to see that they were still including the “kids lead the worship” tradition. There was an opportunity included for kids to stand up and lead worship with their own families and, at one point, dozens of young faces flooded the screen as video clips were shown of them waving.
I have also noticed that West Side has been adapting to the current situation by more frequently utilizing social media. The church has been posting resources and encouragement throughout the week and offering many ways to connect with our church family.
While some may think of “church” a building or a place, this current experience has reaffirmed to me that church is so much more than that. The church is not a building. Rather, the church is people, and I am fortunate that my church is made up of some exceptional people who come together in hard times.