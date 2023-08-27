“August slipped away into a moment in time.”
— Taylor Swift
It is a surreal feeling knowing that at the end of the month, I will be moving over 1,000 miles away, no longer living in my home, and starting a new chapter of my life. These past few months of summer, especially August, have just seemed to slip away.
My summer consisted of four graduations (two of which were mine), one wedding, one U-pick-raspberries-turned-jam-making session, plenty of paddleboarding and trips to Barnes & Noble, and a plethora of coffee dates with my mom’s dad, who I know as Poppa.
The beginning of summer was focused on the main events of my brother and his girlfriend graduating from college, my cousin getting married, and then the same cousin graduating with her master’s degree. After those celebrations, the summer felt like my last chance to remember living at home before it would all be changing. In what felt like not enough time, I had a few things to check off my list before the season’s conclusion.
Jam session
My mother and I are a package. But, unfortunately, the college wouldn’t accept a mother-daughter team. So we spent our summer doing the things we love most together. First on our list was making raspberry jam from hand-picked berries and a German jam mix.
We find that the Germans really know the secret to the fruit-to-sugar ratio of jam — unlike Americans, who seem to be sugar-happy. It may have been 90 degrees with a poor choice to forgo sunscreen, but the U-pick place at the Ahtanum Berry Patch led to more than 5 pounds of fresh raspberries.
Instead of dirtying our own kitchen with sticky jam, we decided to head over to my Poppa’s lovely kitchen in Chelan. While he wasn’t as interested in my choice of “jamming” out to Taylor Swift while boiling the mixture and placing it in jars, he has since been our No. 1 customer of the product.
Paddleboarding
After my father gave my mother a pair of paddleboards for their anniversary one year, it started a trend in our family. Paddleboarding has since become one of my favorite pastimes.
This summer, I have been paddleboarding on Lake Chelan, Lake Tapps and Clear Lake. Each has its pros and cons, but the memories that I hold while floating on the water with my loved ones is a cherished one.
I can be out on Lake Tapps with my two cousins and sister and feel the comfort of my best friends. I can be on Lake Chelan with my mom at sunrise and see the unconditional love in her eyes. And I can be on Clear Lake with my brother and his girlfriend and never feel like a third wheel. When I’m paddling or even just floating there, the world seems calm.
Barnes & Noble
Now, I know Yakima has one of the best local bookstores, Inklings, but it just isn’t big enough for my imagination. Every summer, I have what I like to call “camp” on the west side of the mountains. This “camp” involves sleeping on my cousin’s Ikea pull-out couch and, of course, trips to Barnes & Noble in Bellevue and Federal Way — whether or not we have gone through our stack of “to be read” books.
I mentioned that my cousin got married at the beginning of the summer. Well, her husband — a great guy — doesn’t always enjoy our trips. He enjoys hanging out with us and the small talk on the drive there, but he doesn’t understand the slow browsing of aisles and buying more books to put on the stack. Despite this, he always drives us. I think it might be because of the celebratory Chick-fil-A ice cream cone at Covington on the way home.
Coffee Dates with Poppa
I may have mentioned that my mother was my best friend or that my cousins and sister were, but so is my Poppa. Really, they are all lower on the best friend list than my six cats, but that’s a different story.
While paddleboarding on Lake Chelan is a favorite memory of mine, my best memories are those shared with my Poppa at the local coffee shop. At 9 in the morning, you can usually find him sitting with a hot coffee and talking to someone he has known for years, or perhaps a stranger. The baristas know his name and his “usual.”
Whenever I go with him, I always feel like the plus-one to a VIP or the local legend. My Poppa has three kids and seven grandchildren, but he always makes each one of us feel special. While going out with him may not be the most thrilling or adventurous activity, I think it will be the one I miss most when I move.
I know that these summer memories will live on forever and that they aren’t the last ones that I will make. My life is changing this fall, but I know that new memories will come along.
While my life may change, my love for these summer memories won’t.
• Abi Longbottom is a 2023 graduate of Naches Valley High School now attending the University of San Diego.
