Alex Smith’s return to the NFL this season following a horrifying injury two years ago marks an amazing chapter for someone who has persevered at a level unlike any other player in the game.
Smith has faced doubts ever since he entered the NFL.
For their first pick in the 2005 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Alex Smith? Not Aaron Rodgers? Not the local kid who went to college at Cal, but a kid who went to college in Utah and was born near Seattle? Could he prove to everyone in the NFL that the bold choice of picking Alex Smith over Aaron Rodgers was the correct one?
Take a look at his career:
• Smith’s rookie season was a bad year; he started for nine games and had an NFL quarterback rating that wasn't even among the top 30. His next season showed improvement but was still really terrible; he started all 16 games and finished 28th in the quarterback ratings.
• In 2007, Smith dislocated his throwing shoulder in a week four loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He started three more games that year, then missed the rest of the season and underwent surgery for three torn ligaments in his shoulder.
• Just two days before the 2008 season started, Smith was looking to redeem himself but broke a bone in his throwing shoulder, and his season was done.
• In 2009, Smith got the call to play again midway in the season and eventually started when quarterback Shaun Hill played terribly. Smith moved up to 22nd in the quarterback ratings that year.
• 2010 was one of Smith's worst years. In a game against the Eagles, he played so poorly that the crowd roared with boos and chanted “We want Carr!” — the team’s backup quarterback, David Carr.
• The next season, under first-year coach Jim Harbaugh, Smith led the 49ers to a 13-3 record, taking second place in the NFC and missing out on going to the Super Bowl due to an overtime loss against the Giants.
• In 2013, Smith was diagnosed with a concussion, was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, and played well there during regular seasons. Then in 2018 Smith lost his job to Patrick Mahomes (now the highest-paid NFL player ever) and was traded to Washington.
Could Smith persevere yet again and make a contender out of a below-average team that had finished 7-9 the year before? The answer was yes. He helped Washington build a 6-3 record that season and the team was in prime position to take the NFC East Division and to make the playoffs.
Then disaster struck again for him. Playing against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 2018, Smith broke both his tibia and fibula in his right leg on a gruesome tackle.
Four days later, something way more severe that came up.
As told by the player’s wife, Elizabeth Smith, to reporter Stephania Bell in a story posted at ESPN.com on May 1, 2020: “Dr. Steve Malekzadeh, one of Alex's trauma surgeons, comes in early the next morning. He knew something was off. He unwraps the bandages from Alex's leg, even though it had been unwrapped just a few hours before. At that time, it looked normal, at least as normal as post-surgical fracture sites look. But now his leg is black.”
Smith had necrotizing fasciitis. He was considered to be septic and, essentially, dying.
Doctors removed all the bacteria, but the next question was whether they could save the player’s leg. Smith eventually underwent 17 surgeries over about nine months just to make his leg even usable. Once he was able to put weight on his foot, Smith started physical therapy.
Everyone — and I mean everyone — was surprised that he was on the Washington practice squad roster in 2020. With two quarterbacks ahead of him injured, Smith took over the starting spot this fall. At that point, Washington was 2-6 , but with Smith the team won four games in a row and emerged as a contender in the NFC East Division.
In my eyes, Alex Smith is the most driven and hardest-working player in the NFL. He is the definition of perseverance.
• Frankie Olivas Jr. is a senior at Davis High School.