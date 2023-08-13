I am writing this in first person because I believe reading from a writer’s perspective is different from reading only writing. That is something I decided after great reflection.
But can artificial intelligence make that decision? Perhaps if it was trained to, but AI cannot make a conscious choice to do that after weighing the pros and cons. AI will never be able to write like a person, rooted in life experiences. AI may study words and know emotional writing is important when creating a good story, but it will never understand why.
To put it simply, robots will never be human.
I am sure many of you wonder why I am making this point, or why I feel the need to. Lately, I feel as if my life has had an uptick of AI. I’ve heard rants from teachers about how their students use Chat GPT when writing papers, taking away from learning and the trust teachers have in students.
Sure, plagiarism has always been possible, but has it ever been so easy? Now, plagiarizers can not only steal from one source, but all the ones each bot has been trained in.
After experimenting with Chat GPT myself, I was amazed at how easily it can fabricate complete writing in a short amount of time. Curiously, I asked it to write short stories and craft novel plots. I was shocked to find many of them were better than expected.
I am an aspiring author, which is a career that is already a long shot. I have had many people ask me if I am worried about my job security in my future. In the background during my worries about this, I hear the news about the current Hollywood writers strike. Though it is about film, one of those writers’ main concerns share mine: Specifically, what result will the use of AI have within the writing industry?
Though I am only a teenager, I have been studying books and writing since I was in fifth grade. I am nowhere near professional, and I know I have much to learn. Yet I already am confident that AI will never create content that competes with writers.
People who go to films and read books do not wish only for an adventure, though that is likely why they were first interested. If a story were to have only a plot and stale characters, it would not matter if those characters were going through something that was supposed to keep us on the edge of our seats. If audiences do not have a reason to care what they are watching, they simply will not be invested.
When consuming stories, people are put into a main character’s shoes. It does not matter if they have never been in a similar situation. If the storytelling is done right, they will sympathize with the main character and root for that character. They will not want to turn their eyes away from the television or the pages of their book. They need to find out what happens, as if their own lives depend on it.
That cannot be copied by a robot. Sure, AI can be trained from great writers who know how to create amazing stories, but robots will never understand the struggle of being human. Thus, they cannot take an actual author’s experiences and make them into poignant tales. Even if, by chance, those robots happen to win the “story lottery,” their words are still inauthentic, as there is nothing behind them at all.
Robots will never treasure the things they write or be able to point to what in their lives inspired whatever masterpieces they cut, copy and paste. They simply take what they are fed, mix it up, and spit out something new. Likely, they are stealing from the very writers who worry for their future of their craft.
Even as stories written by people are objectively better, I cannot help but wonder if that will be enough to keep writers getting paid for their craft. Let’s be honest — sometimes money speaks louder than words. So, I do not worry about AI taking over the writing industry because AI could ever be better; I worry because it is cheaper.
Writers are on a slippery slope. Once AI is used a few times, when will it end? Will it end at all? Is writing destined to be like other jobs that slowly evolve to not needing humans?
I do not believe so. I at least hope not, as we consumers really do hold the power. It is important to be conscious of that as we make our way in this new, artificial world.
• Rebecca Lommers is a 2023 graduate of Riverside Christian School.
