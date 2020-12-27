From COVID-19 to the deaths of Chadwick Boseman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Kobe and Gianna Bryant. From the “murder hornets” to the Beirut explosion to worldwide protests and a chaotic election. It is needless to say that 2020 has been one of the worst that many of us have ever experienced.
We have heard tales of students and teachers struggling to keep up with Zooms and hybrid learning, in addition to small businesses struggling to make it through an economic downfall. This year has been mentally, emotionally and physically draining for people in all walks of life.
With 2021 rapidly approaching, there is a desperation for good news and anticipation for a return to normalcy accompanied by a sense of peace. It has been difficult to remain hopeful this year.
But when asked what they were looking forward to or hopeful for in 2021, high school students from across our area exhibited an upbeat attitude.
Geo Pineda, a senior at Grandview High School, says: “I am excited about finding out what colleges I get into and graduating from high school as well as YVC.”
This is a theme among many seniors, not to mention the yearning for a regular senior year and the festivities that come with it. Sunnyside High School senior Lesly Mendoza’s response echoes this, expressing that she is “hoping things get better so we can have a graduation ceremony.”
Some students hope for a sense of unity. They feel it is important that we are compassionate, kind and open-minded, regardless of differing opinions and views. Sunnyside High School junior Annesa Garcia explains that she is “hopeful to see change in society and people coming together to celebrate life itself.”
Students also hope for personal growth and fresh starts. Sydney Yates, a senior at West Valley High School, says she’s “excited to look back and say ‘We’ve gotten this far, it can only go up from here.’”
Many can probably agree that there will be a universal feeling of relief once all this is over, whenever that may be. Anthony Rodriguez, a junior at Grandview High School, says he is “hopeful for growth — spiritually, financially and as a person overall.”
The comments presented here are only a fraction of those I obtained recently from our area’s high school students. The conversations I had reminded me that we learn our most valuable lessons in difficult times.
The resilience shown this year, especially among our youths, helps restore some hope for normalcy in the upcoming year.