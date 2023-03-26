Have you ever found yourself caught up in all of the latest catchphrases and modern lingo, and you can’t understand what's being said? Well, somewhere between all of the “slays” and “W rizz” there is actually a psychological reason as to why people speak like this.
By definition, slang is a type of language that consists of words and phrases that are regarded as very informal. Mostly demonstrated by teenagers and the entirety of Gen Z, this “language” is basically a way that new words are used, nothing too different from what previous generations have done.
For instance, we know that the frequently used slang word “slay” is derived from the Old English language, more specifically the word “slēan” from German roots that, in simple terms, means "to kill." Translate this into modern lingo and you’d get something closer to "you killed it" as a way to convey that someone has done a good job at something.
As for “rizz,” the speculation is that it's shortened from the word "charisma," and is just an informal way to say a person has charm or confidence when flirting with someone.
These are just a few examples of how words and phrases can become modified and normalized by the influence of people around us.
With additional factors such as social media where information and content spreads rapidly, these sayings are constantly evolving and being revised by the general public. They continue to expand and enter a large population’s everyday vocabulary.
So, cue what is known as "the chameleon effect." In 1999, after years of research, psychologists John Bargh and Tanya Chartrand came up with their theory that people develop or change the way they talk, act, and see things because of the people around them.
Sort of like a chameleon, this theory says people evolve and adapt to their surroundings, such as with those that people hang out with most. The chameleon effect suggests people will begin to subconsciously mimic others' mannerisms, facial expressions or gestures.
So how is this connected and why does it matter?
Well, not only does the chameleon effect influence the way you talk but it can also have an impact on your decisions and choice making. The people you surround yourself with have a huge influence on you, something not many people are conscious of. This leads to the widespread use of these sayings and catchphrases.
But it doesn’t just happen because of friends or acquaintances. It can also happen with really anything that you are exposed to.
The way you talk can always change, as it’s a very impressionable thing. For example, one of the big language learning tips is to watch a show or movie in that a different language that you want to learn that has English subtitles as a way to gradually adapt and becoming more fluent in the other language. This is because you are becoming familiar with the sounds and pronunciation of words in that language while still reading what is comprehensible to you.
All of this just goes to show that our mind is easily influenced by what it’s given to work with. So, you should provide it with all the right stuff!
• Ellie Suhm is a freshman at Eisenhower High School.
