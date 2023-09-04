As global warming becomes more and more of a problem, we see environmental activism turn more and more manic, such as occurred on June 14 when two Swedish activists attempted to violate Claude Monet’s “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny.”
The two environmental activists from the group Restore Wetlands entered the Stockholm National Museum, leaving handprints in red paint on the protective covering of Monet’s piece. They then proceeded to glue their hands to the frame in an act to pressure the Swedish government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In this particular instance, the activists were sticking up for protecting their wetlands, as was the message on their shirts. But this isn’t the first time a crime like vandalism has been done in the name of environmental justice. Monet’s “Grainstacks” piece in Germany was doused in mashed potatoes last October, and Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in London was defaced by tomato soup the same month.
I decided to interview two high school students about their opinions on the activists' actions in order to get a sense of how members of Gen-Z -- the generation that will have to deal with the effects of global warming -- feel about these activists' approach.
Lily Shirey, a junior at West Valley High School, has always taken the opportunity to focus her school projects on almost all environmental issues. She initially described the activists undertaking as “bold” but then transferred her adjective to “displaced."
“Climate change is a real issue but it needs a different approach," she said.
Shirey added that she believes our society needs to cherish our intimacy with art, which is why art can become the target of such significant threats. Yet, she doesn’t think art should be held captive any longer at the hands of climate change.
“They didn’t think about what else they would be destroying,” Shirey explained.
To her, the activists' approach appears more as a retaliation than a valid point being made.
Shirey said she prefers the approach of showing and revealing footage to the public that reveals the harsh future ahead. She says that to talk about oil drilling and the devastating statistics that come with it “is not interesting” but to show its destruction and to show dead animals that are the result of environmental problems can be steps into scaring society into what is happening.
Ella Tieman, another junior at West Valley, classified the activists' conduct as “evil”, adding that they shouldn’t violate “the peaceful setting of a museum.”
It makes sense as to why Tieman would take such an offense, since her own room could be described by some as a museum. Her room includes many replicas of Renaissance paintings, with vintage posters covering her walls and ceilings.
She described the activists' approach as “ineffective,” yet quickly suggested one analogy that would convey it better.
“It’s like when a child throws a tantrum because they didn’t get what they wanted. That tantrum will not earn any approval."
Tieman’s preferred approach is to avoid fighting fire with fire, and to not disrupt a place that is design to allow people to acknowledge their appreciation of art.
“A museum is one of those non-capitalistic jewels that needs to stay”, she said.
• Ava Schoonover is a junior at West Valley High School.
