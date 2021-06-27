Here’s a recipe for a high school cake:
Choose your high school cake flavor. Scroll through at least 20 recipes and their reviews. Maybe you want a college cake, a work cake, a social cake or a sports cake. Or maybe one of those tie-dye cakes from TikTok. As long as you don’t overwhelm yourself with too many flavors and activities, you really can’t go wrong.
Begin adding your high school ingredients. As an amateur, you should be realistic about your ability to control the end result. Sure — do your absolute best, but worrying too much about your trajectory defeats the purpose of high school. Seriousness is like salt: It’s crucial, but too much will ruin the recipe. As cliched as it is, the most you can do is enjoy the process.
A dash of disaster: It’s not high school without a crisis. At some point you may realize you are missing a crucial ingredient. Don’t panic. Ask for help. Maybe you have a grandma who bakes. But, if not, you have the internet. Someone out there has already figured out the exact ratio of baking soda to buttermilk (or whatever you need to make it work).
Add the spices because life is too short for bland batter. Don’t be fooled by the idea that an activity has to shine on a college application to be worth doing. It’s not a waste of time if you enjoy it.
Put the cake in the oven; press submit on those college applications. Now you can start making the frosting and decorations, and planning for your post-graduation future. This should be fun. Add glitter, fondant, strawberries, lemon zest, a year abroad, a double major — the possibilities are endless.
After decorating your cake (or graduation cap), share your achievement with someone. Your family, friend, dog — whoever appreciates your effort and sugary creation. You may notice the frosting to be grainy, the dough a little dense, and flour on the floor, but this is OK. No matter what high school cake you end up with, be proud of yourself.
Be sure to leave a nice review on the recipe, and thank those who supported you. That’s it!
• Ella Crowder is a 2021 graduate of Davis High School and has been a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program for teen journalists for the past year. She plans to enroll at the University of Washington to study cognitive science.