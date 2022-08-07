The ferry glided across the water, cutting through the golden waves that were illuminated by the setting San Diego sun. Along with me on the boat were my LifeSmarts teammates Hannah Christianson, Hannah Rees, Indy Hilmes and Macie Ladd. We were joined by four Selah Middle School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students, an additional Selah High School FCCLA student, and four chaperones.
Having recently joined the LifeSmarts consumer literacy competition team, I was excited to be competing with them at FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference, which was held in San Diego June 29 to July 3.
When we were not busy competing against other teams or attending leadership workshops, we spent our days exploring the city and the many attractions it had to offer.
Coronado Beach
On two different occasions during our trip, our group took a short, scenic ride on the ferry to nearby Coronado Beach. With its expansive water, soft sand and lots of small gift shops, Coronado Beach was the perfect place to relax and have fun after a long day at the conference. For me, the visits to the beach were a highlight of the trip and an activity I would recommend to any San Diego traveler.
San Diego Zoo
Another highlight of the trip was spending part of a day at the San Diego Zoo. Since the zoo is one of the largest in the world, it came as no surprise that we weren’t able to see every animal. Nonetheless, we had a great time traversing the massive zoo, observing and commenting on all types of animals, from meerkats to elephants.
A word of advice to any prospective San Diego Zoo visitors: Dedicate an entire day to your visit if possible, because there really is so much to see.
Historic areas
We also visited two historic areas of San Diego: Old Town and Gaslamp Quarter. Both districts were filled with people, shops and restaurants.
Speaking of restaurants, Gaslamp Quarter is the home to The Old Spaghetti Factory and The Melt — my two favorite places to eat during the trip.
While the focus of our excursion in San Diego was, ultimately, the LifeSmarts competition, the various tourist destinations were equally memorable. The opportunity to travel with classmates and friends is truly a valuable experience. This trip not only broadened my horizons by exposing me to new places and sights, it also allowed me to form new friendships.
