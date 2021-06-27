Well, here I am, freshly graduated and ready to depart for college. It’s surreal to finally arrive at this life landmark, full of freedom and responsibility, fond memories and a fresh start.
Graduation didn’t match the expectations I had during freshman year, and not just because of pandemic precautions like masks and distancing. Being gathered as a whole class for the first time in over a year, with the watchful presence of our supporters, felt like an accomplishment in its own right. The mix of grief for the lives changed and lost, with the hope and excitement of moving forward, gave the event an extra weight.
The pandemic made the class of 2021’s last year of high school unique, riddled with uncertainty, isolation and other challenges. But despite it all, I have a feeling that quarantine imbued my class with a valuable existential perspective. We know what not to take for granted. As we move forward and feel the ripple effects of the pandemic in the years to come, I hope we won’t forget the importance of supporting those around us.
With the pandemic winding to a close, life remains imperfect and full of surprises. Still, I’m excited for the future. I can at least create a rough sketch of who I am and what I want. I have confidence that this blueprint can endure whatever the future brings.
And of course, I didn’t get to this point by myself. My gratitude for the friends, family and teachers who have supported and guided me these past 18 years has only been strengthened by the lessons of my senior year.