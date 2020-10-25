On a surprisingly balmy October afternoon, I walked through the Issaquah Trader Joe’s aisles with the typical nervous expression that accompanies indoor crowds during this COVID-19 era. And my expression instantly changed to that of shock when I stumbled upon the ultimate fall faux pas:
Pumpkin spice dog treats.
I was previously aware of the mighty autumn presence that pumpkin spice lattes fill, but I was not prepared for the flavor’s invasion. Upon further investigation, I began to notice pumpkin spice items every which way I looked: in hummus, cream cheese, soap, pasta sauce and even Pringles.
I wondered: What’s the big deal with pumpkin spice? And why do I feel embarrassed for wanting to buy these fall-flavored dog treats?
The cloud of shame surrounding the pumpkin spice trend is that of every fashion: When a concept is new and exciting, consumers want it. When the masses catch on, the phenomenon is no longer cool.
Behold, the contempt for pumpkin spice.
Since the flavor’s mass marketing by Starbucks in 2003, pumpkin spice products have been aggressively labeled as “basic.” When a concept is coined as “basic,” it creates the impression that those who fall for the savvy marketing lack independent thought. It’s a put-down.
The success of pumpkin spice is not all due to marketing, however. It is much due to neuroscience. During the 2008 recession, pumpkin gained popularity in the United States as a comfort food. Some years later, its connotation with comfort persists.
When a unique taste is experienced, the brain connects the specific taste to the context in which it occurred, such as comfort and fall. Flavors associated with holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving bring a sense of delight to its consumers.
The dismissal of pumpkin spice-flavored items as “basic” creates an aura of snobbery. Admittedly, as I strolled through the aisles of that Trader Joe’s store, I felt ashamed for falling for the marketing strategy that makes a flavor as bland as squash-meets-allspice seem exclusive. (Its exclusivity, of course, is an illusion. Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger are available year around.)
I reminded myself that it’s 2020. Each day brings its new surplus of chaos. Amidst political strife, an increasing economic divide, racial injustice, and a pandemic, whether someone will look down upon me in the Trader Joe’s or Starbucks line for purchasing pumpkin spice treats should be the least of my worries. Throughout this tumultuous fall, many simple pleasures, such as the sweet taste of pumpkin spice-flavored coffee drowning in sugar, should be grasped.
The niche flavor of pumpkin spice, to those who enjoy it, does not deserve the cloud of shame. Perhaps pumpkin spice lattes truly are mere products of the economy’s seasonal consumerism. Perhaps there’s no logical reason for putting squash in hot bean water.
But, I say that during this possibly most chaotic year of our lives, just order the “basic” pumpkin spice latte, and drink its sugary goodness with a grin.