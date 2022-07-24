It’s the middle of summer in the Yakima Valley, and we are all looking for fun summer activities to fill our time. So here are just a few local, easy and cheap things to add to your summer bucket list.
1. Naches River Gardens U-Pick/We-Pick Raspberries
Located at 4151 Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima, the Naches River Gardens is open from 8 a.m. to noon every day for picking raspberries. This local produce farm offers activities for everyone.
With a small bucket hanging around your neck, you are free to use two hands for picking the very best berries. Pickers pay by the bucket.
This option for a summer outing is perfect for supporting a local business and for taking home a fruity snack.
2. Paddleboarding at Clear Lake Day Use Area
Clear Lake is less than an hour’s drive west of Yakima and gives visitors some of the most beautiful scenery in Washington. Just past Rimrock Lake, Clear Lake is surrounded by alluring mountains and greenery. The drive past the town of Naches and along the Tieton River is just as scenic as the end destination.
Without jet skis or boats, the calm water is the ultimate opportunity for paddleboarding, and the fresh lake water is perfect for cooling off on a hot day.
The Clear Lake Day Use Area charges $5 for a day pass, and there is quick access from your car to the lake. For nature lovers, there are various hiking routes near the area.
3. Tubing the Yakima River
Commonly known as “floating the river,’’ tubing on the Yakima River is a leisurely activity on a hot day. There are four routes, varying in length, for enjoying the river.
Involving a $5 parking fee (which assists in the maintenance of the Yakima River Canyon’s recreation sites), this is an easy choice for a summer activity. There is more than one spot to park and pay to start and end your tubing route, including one big lot at the Roza Campground.
For the shortest option, traveling 4 miles, a roughly one-hour route starts at Big Pines Campground and ends at Roza Campground. A slightly longer tube ride, lasting 90 minutes to two hours, starts at Lmuma Creek and will float your tubes 6.8 miles to the end at Roza Campground.
A popular choice is starting at Umtanum Creek for a three-hour float covering 10.9 miles to the Roza Campground. Finally, diehard tubers can take the five- to six-hour float from Bighorn Campground to Roza Campground, a distance of 16.1 miles.
It’s easiest to take two cars, so you can leave one at the endpoint, and have your group travel to the beginning of your route in the other car. It is important to remember a paddle so you can direct your group in the right direction on the river. And even though the water is cool, you need to bring lots of sunscreen.
With snacks and cool drinks, the Yakima River is perfect for friends and families throughout the Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.