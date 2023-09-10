Since graduation, I have spent a lot of time reflecting on my last four years at West Valley High School. The laughs, the tears, and the unforgettable memories made during that time will always have a special place in my heart.
For the past few weeks, I have been trying to figure out what it is I want to share with you all as I write my last column for the Unleashed program. And, let me tell you, it is very difficult to narrow down. But I have finally found the story and truth that I want to share with you all as a parting gift.
Your voice matters.
Ever since I was young, I have always loved writing. I always joked that writing was my first language because of the freedom I felt as words flew onto the page as soon as I started typing.
As I grew older, this led me to take the most advanced English classes and always earn a top grade. In my sophomore year, one of my teachers suggested I should look into the Unleashed program and I am so beyond thankful that I did. When I first submitted my application for Unleashed, I never could have imagined all that would come from hitting that submit button.
A few weeks after sending the application, I was accepted into the program. I was so excited to embark on this new journey of professional journalism, yet part of me was terrified. As I looked around the room during the first meeting, I started to doubt myself completely. I kept thinking: Why did I submit that application? Am I truly good enough to be here? Should I really be doing this? Would anyone even care about what I have to say?
As these thoughts circled through my mind, I was filled with doubt. Was this really what God had in store for me? I prayed about it, and worked through the articles again and again, hesitant to submit them.
However, as time went on, I started to write reviews of books and movies, and recommendations of restaurants in town. I thought to myself: What could go wrong with simple articles like that?
However, I soon realized that while those were fun to write, they weren't all that God had in store for me to write for the valley. I began to feel called to write on topics that were much bigger and controversial, which was beyond terrifying to me at the time. Going from a girl who was nervous about writing book reviews because she feared judgement to becoming someone who openly told the community around here about her own hardships and struggles can only be described as a true “God thing.”
After I published my first truly vulnerable article, which was titled “On or Off the Court: Mindset Changes Everything,” that is when I realized why God had led me here. I received messages, comments and verbal compliments about how my story helped hundreds of others feel heard, understood, inspired and not alone. That is when I finally realized that my voice mattered.
God had put me in Unleashed not to write about the best grill in town (although Warehouse West is pretty good) but He had put me in Unleashed to help others realize that they are not alone. I learned to give others an insight into my life, my struggles, my hopes, and my dreams so they could see just how much God has changed every mess of mine into a message, every tear into a lesson, and every test into a beautiful part of my testimony.
It was through Unleashed that I learned how to grow. I learned how to be vulnerable and open about my experiences, my hardships, and my story in a way my once insecure and shy self had never thought possible. Unleashed granted me the ability to grow, not only as a writer but as a person, as well. I learned how to be a source of hope to those who may be feeling hopeless, a source of light to those that may feel trapped, and a friend to those that may feel alone, all through simply sharing my story.
Your voice matters.
The articles I have written are just the beginning of me sharing my story. God gave me a voice, but my time in Unleashed gave me the confidence to use it. I will never be able to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic and Unleashed enough for the confidence, the hope and the passion that this program has gifted me.
As I look forward to this next chapter of my life, I plan to continue in sharing my story and being vulnerable with those around me. My hope is that my story will inspire you to share your own story with those around you. God has a beautiful plan for each and every one of us, and the best part is we weren't made to do it alone.
So go out and share your story, inspire others and never forget that your voice matters.
• Lexi Barbee is a 2023 graduate of West Valley High School who has been a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic's Unleashed program for teen journalists for the past two years. She plans to attend Yakima Valley College this fall and play on the YVC women's volleyball team before transferring to Grand Canyon University to major in psychology.
