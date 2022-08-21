As my last article for the Unleashed program, I wanted to say goodbye to my favorite places in Yakima. Although I didn’t have the time to visit many of them, they each have a multitude of memories associated with them.
Up first is the Yakima Soda Fountain and Museum. Stopping for breakfast or an ice cream cone was always a necessity for summertime.
Other favorite spots are the movie theaters, which bring memories of dancing to the “Ice Age” movie credits and watching Marvel movies with my brothers.
And Meadowbrook Family Fun Center is where many of my summer days were spent enjoying the go-carts and mini golf.
There are too many places to say farewell to, whether it be a tiny hiding spot in my house or the school I grew up in.
Although I can wish there was more time to say goodbye to my hometown, I’m prepared to find new places to make memories moving forward. To my fellow Unleasheders, thank you for making my one year in the program such a blast. Keep up the great writing and stay passionate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.