A decade ago, I was 8 years old getting ready to go into third grade. A lot has happened since then.
I had huge smiles and great moments like when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl in a blowout against the Denver Broncos in 2013. Or later that year watching Ray Allen for the Miami Heat putting up a three to tie the game to send it into overtime in game six versus the San Antonio Spurs.
I also remember the epic Game Seven in the finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in 2016. And I can’t forget in that same year when the Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC in penalty kicks to win its first MLS Cup. Or, in 2019, when Seattle won its second MLS Cup by beating Toronto again, but that time by 3-1.
But the four years in high school have been fantastic and have given me the biggest smiles, looking back on it. For example, playing baseball gave me some of the best memories. My freshman year. I went from starting on the C team at the beginning of the year to starting in the varsity playoff game against West Valley.
A highlight in my sophomore year was playing for the JV team and in one game being down by eight runs against Sunnyside but then, in the last inning, we came back and scored like 12 runs and we won. Also during sophomore year, I remember Brock Williams threw a no-hitter against our rivals, Ike. (That was pretty cool but I also got a concussion the game before. So, unfortunately, I wasn’t playing.)
Another great memory from sophomore year was when we had an assembly. I don’t remember what it was about. However, they gave us glow-in-the-dark sticks and they shut off the gym lights, so we decided to throw them on the gym floor even though we were not supposed to.
Those were some of my favorite moments at Davis High School and the past decade. I want to thank all of the teachers who have helped throughout high school and all of my friends for all the laughs. I also want to give a special thanks to my mom, dad and all of my family members for being there with me.
I will be going to college this upcoming fall, so hopefully my college experience and the next decade can be just as good as the past decade and my experience at Davis High School.