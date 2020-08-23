I love the start of a new school year. Just picture it: School supplies spilling out of the aisles of every store, a new schedule with classes full of friends and a calendar bursting with events.
Sadly, this school year is not reminiscent of years past.
Before 2020, you could not have convinced me I would finish high school on a video call. Nor that I would spend my first quarter of college online. Yet I’m hopeful that, with enough craft and effort, this fall can provide some semblance of the traditional school experience.
With that goal in mind, I’ve put together this culmination of online learning tips from myself and other students throughout the Yakima Valley.
These first few tips are garnered from my own time with online learning:
- Get dressed in an outfit you would wear to school. Put on some jeans and a T-shirt, but feel free to wear slippers.
- Start with your hardest or most time-consuming assignments first. I always did my calculus work before anything else, which took a weight off my shoulders.
Penelope Grimaldi, a 2020 Selah High School graduate, shares these tips and tricks she relied on during this spring during the final months of her senior year:
- Actively listen and engage during class. That can mean turning on your camera during class video sessions. Even if it feels awkward, showing your face adds sincerity and personal experience.
- Create a comfortable workspace. Organize your stationery and clear off yesterday’s coffee mug or water cup from your desk, so you start the day with a clean surface and a positive mindset.
Tatum Schut, a 2020 Davis High School graduate, has one major tip for anyone who spends their days on Zoom:
- Go early and stay late. A little extra time online with teachers is beneficial, especially during the beginning of the school year, so you can get to know them better.
Madeline Storlie, an incoming junior enrolled at Yakima Online, offers this tip that she feels is essential to a productive online school term:
• Do a weekly one-on-one Zoom meeting with teachers. Staying motivated is challenging when learning from home, but speaking face-to-face with a teacher can be inspiring and reminiscent of the classroom experience.
Alondra Covarrubias, a 2020 West Valley High School graduate, followed these tips last spring to ensure she stayed on track at home:
• Wake up early. The regular 6:30 a.m. alarm might not be necessary, but be sure to give yourself some time to eat breakfast and get ready before class.
• Keep to a regular schedule. Consistency is key when school is done inside your house. Try to eat meals at the time every day and do homework during the school week to ensure weekends are still relaxing.
Lastly, Ava Hoeger, an incoming senior at West Valley High School, has a few fun tips that helped her stay positive during online learning this spring:
• Listen to a study playlist. Annotating a long article or solving challenging math problems can be intimidating. So, why not listen to calming music that will put you in the right mindset to study?
• Take a break and go outside. After endless hours staring at a screen, going for a walk is a nice way to clear your head, get some fresh air, and give your body some much-needed vitamin D.
This school year will no doubt be different. Perhaps, it will be more challenging and less personal, but it will also be new and exciting. So, let’s make the most of it and have an unforgettable time!
• Anna Ergeson is a 2020 graduate of Selah High School who has been a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program for teen journalists for the past four years. She will be enrolling at the University of Washington this fall.