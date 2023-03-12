Timothy Jeske is a political science professor who is approaching his 30th year at Yakima Valley College. He previously served as an instructor for five years at Whitman College and has taught courses in history and economics. Plus, he has a passion for the nation of Turkey, the country where he spent his sabbatical, and has been known to use his experiences in that country in his political science classes in conveying case study for politics.
Here are four questions and answers:
Question 1: Have you noticed changes in the work ethic or other traits in the current generation of students versus past generations you have taught?
Answer: “I would say 30 or 40 years ago when I started teaching, students were pretty much the same way then. My concern right now is, because of the two-year lapse from COVID, we’ve seen a lot of instances where students who weren’t doing very well in high school are coming to college and we’re seeing already students who are slightly less prepared to do college-level work than they were in the past. But I think that’s just a hiccup. It’ll change now that students are once again in face-to-face classes.”
Question 2: What is something that you feel the general public is often uneducated about in politics?
Answer: “I think people oftentimes don’t understand that candidates for public office select themselves and have their own campaigns. Look at our state where we have a primary election where just the top two go on; parties have no voice in who’s going to run in a primary election, nor do they have any control about who will represent the party as an outcome of that election. So, there’s a very loose connection between what a candidate claims and what party they claim to be a part of. Parties no longer have much control over who the candidates who represent them are going to be.”
Question 3: Are there ways you’ve noticed that the community college environment differs from a private college?
Answer: “(Whitman) students not only go to class, they also live on or near campus, so their social life revolves around what’s going on at campus. There’s enormous diversity here in the students I get to teach at YVC. All ages, all races, different levels of capability. That was not the case at Whitman. Whitman was pretty monolithically white, and middle- to upper-class backgrounds, and they came primarily from metropolitan areas. It was a very different student body.”
Question 4: Have you had to set new boundaries between your work and personal life since starting to teach online classes?
Answer: “I make it pretty clear with my online students that I’m available to send emails, but don’t expect me to respond back immediately, especially on weekends. I check my email pretty frequently and if I see a student is having an issue, I’ll try to address that pretty promptly. My syllabus has gotten a lot longer in order to let students know as much information as possible so they’re not having to contact me as much. I used to be much more concerned about, ‘Oh, I’ve got to be there for students,’ but then I realized that I’ve got to have some personal space, too, in my life.”
• Anabelle Kollman is a senior at Eisenhower High School enrolled in Running Start at Yakima Valley College.
