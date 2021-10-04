Toppenish police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left two women injured.
Police responded to the call about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of N. E St., where two women were reportedly shot as they were exiting a vehicle, according to a news release from Toppenish police.
There's no suspect information at this time, the release said.
Police urge anyone with information about the case to call the department at 509-865-4355. Direct inquiries can be made to Chief John Clary at john.clary@cityoftoppenish.us.
This story has been updated to correct the victims' gender.
