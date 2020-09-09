First it was the 11th hole at Yakima Country Club making headlines and now it’s the 15th.
Bill Douglas aced the hole on Tuesday and George Nagle did the same on Wednesday. Both used a 6-iron.
Bruce Allen witnessed Douglas’ shot, and Dennis Kelly, Tom LaBissoniere and Lincoln White were on hand for Nagle’s ace.
YCC’s 11th hole produced three aces on the same day in July.
Oberlander shoots age
Duane Oberlander shot his age with a round of 81 at the Yakima Elks Golf Club on Wednesday.
The round was witnessed by Dan Rollins and Merl Brothers.