The Central Washington State Fair is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Tuesday is Military Appreciation Day, so all veterans and active military personnel will pay $9 gate admission. This rate also applies to all people 65 and older.
Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.
Weather
The weather will continue to be fall-like Tuesday, with a forecast high of 63 degrees and a slight chance of rain.
Evening music
Country music’s Josh Turner will bring his rich, deep voice and distinctive style to the Central Washington State Fair Main Stage at 7 p.m.
All seating for the show is reserved, and tickets cost $42, $48, $55 and $69. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. The venue opens for seating at 6 p.m. For tickets, go to www.statefairpark.org.
Farm to Fork
Every day at the fair, the Farm to Fork stage will feature chefs and cooking demonstrations in the Modern Living Building.
Mask and safety rules
Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.
