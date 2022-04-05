A worker at a subdivision under construction just south of Kennewick reported seeing a cougar about 12:15 p.m. Monday.
The cougar startled employees at the new subdivision at Clodfelter and Tripple Vista roads when it walked past a nearby scale house, according to the report received by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The animal continued on its way, according to the report, and the sheriff’s office notified Washington state Fish and Wildlife agents. It was not immediately known if they were able to verify the sighting.
Last week there were two verified cougar sightings in the Tri-Cities. About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, a cougar was spotted in a tree near the 200 block of East 41st Place in Kennewick.
It was seen three more times early in the morning before orchard workers discovered it on Game Farm Road before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. After law enforcement arrived, the mountain lion, which appeared to be injured, began to track Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies. That behavior, plus concerns for orchard workers in the area, led to a sheriff’s office decision to shoot and kill the animal.
Early Thursday morning another cougar was spotted near Road 90 and Sandifur Parkway in Pasco.
Officers searched the area between Road 90 and Road 92 using a drone, but were not able to find it.
However, the sighting was verified with a video, and Fish and Wildlife again was notified. One official told the Herald that any cougar south of Kennewick was unlikely to be the same cougar seen in Pasco last week because it would have had to cross the Columbia River and an interstate. Cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare, the state’s cougar information website shows. In 94 years, as of 2018, there had been two encounters in which a person died.
People should still be cautious if they see one, and not approach it and not run away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.