Maintenance work on Yakima Avenue traffic signals will affect traffic between Third and Fifth avenues on Wednesday and Thursday, city officials said in a news release.
The signal at the Third Avenue intersection will be without power between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday during project work hours.
Signals at the Fourth and Fifth avenue intersections with Yakima Avenue will be without power during the same times on Thursday.
Maintenance crews will post stop signs in all four directions at the intersections while each traffic signal is dark. While undergoing maintenance, each signal will flash red in all directions for one to five minutes before normal operation resumes.
Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 mph. The schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure and emergencies.
For more information, contact Traffic Operations Supervisor Dan Nickoloff at 509-576-6746.
