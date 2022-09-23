The plan for the Toppenish Mural Society is clear: Restore the murals and revive the annual Mural-In-A-Day event, which involves several artists gathering to paint a mural in a single day.
For decades the Lower Valley city of Toppenish thrived on its downtown western theme and the many murals telling of the area’s early settlement and culture. Tourists abound, and at one time could view the murals from a horse-drawn wagon.
Over time, energy behind the mural society waned, the murals became warn by the weather and the annual Mural-In-A-Day ended.
Now new life is being breathed back into the mural society with a plan to restore and seal all the murals in town and to revive the annual Mural-In-A-Day event.
On Thursday, that plan received a $50,000 boost from T-Mobile as part of its effort to support local projects in rural areas.
More than 45 well-wishers gathered at the Old Timers Plaza in downtown Toppenish on Thursday to witness T-Mobile pass the check to the Mural Society and hear about the restoration project’s progress.
The gathering lured Toppenish Mayor Elpidia Saavedra and state Reps. Bruce Chandler, R—Granger, and Chris Corry, R—Yakima.
“This is a substantial donation to be working with,” said Mural Society Treasurer Teri Martin.
So far, four murals have been restored or touched up, with a fifth mural on tap for restoration work, Martin said.
The cost of just touching up those murals is $20,000. That doesn’t include the protective sealant that will be applied to preserve them, she said.
Just blocks away from the downtown gathering is where Don Brown and his wife, Janice, were painting a second mural on Blue Sky Market at 116 Chehalis Ave.
The mural is a depiction of the store in 1943 with an emphasis on its meat counter, which was added about that time.
This will be the 80th mural painted in the city dubbed “Where the West Still Lives.”
On Thursday, Janice worked from a mobile scaffold, brushing in meat prices while Don worked from the ground, painting shelved items.
Don said he’s happy to see the renewed interest in the murals and efforts to bring back the Mural-In-A-Day event, which he’s participated in over the years.
“I probably helped out on at least 15 of these and I think I’ve done about five murals myself in town,” he said.
But most of all, he’s glad the restoration project is underway.
“It’s awesome – murals don’t hold up forever,” he said. “You can get about eight years out of one, maybe 10, then you’ve got to start touching them up.”
Don said many accomplished artists worked on the murals throughout the years.
“It would be nice to keep their work preserved so people could see it,” he said.
