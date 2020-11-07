SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night, the Fighting Irish’s first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.
Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0), playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.
After Williams gave Notre Dame the lead on the first possession of the second OT, the Irish pushed Clemson back with back-to-back sacks on DJ Uaigalelei by Adetokumbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes on the Tigers first two plays.
The big freshman quarterback completed to passes after the second-and-39, but the final one was way short of the line to gain and a couple of laterals didn’t help.
The Fighting Irish have won 13 straight games, snapped an 11-game losing streak against top-five teams and beat a No. 1 for the first time since taking down Florida State in 1993 at Notre Dame Stadium.
No. 3 Ohio St. 48, Rutgers 27: At Columbus, Ohio, Justin Fields threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Ohio State beat Rutgers.
Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, added to his already gaudy 2020 resume, completing 24 of 28 passes for 314 yards.
Fields threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave, with Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson and Jeremy Ruckert also recipients of scoring passes as the Buckeyes (3-0 Big Ten) played through some sloppiness and held off a second-half push by the Scarlet Knights (1-2).
No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28: At Jacksonville, Fla., Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in SEC history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and Florida beat undermanned Georgia.
The Gators (4-1) ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” — it was coach Dan Mullen’s most significant victory in three years in Gainesville — and have a stranglehold on the SEC’s East Division.
The Bulldogs (4-2), were likely eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration and probably have a quarterback competition moving forward.
No. 6 Cincinnati 38, Houston 10: At Cincinnati, Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another and Cincinnati rolled past Houston.
The Bearcats (6-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) extended their school-record home winning streak to 18 games.
Doaks ran for the most yards by a Bearcats player since Mike Boone had 212 in 2014 against South Florida.
No. 7 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3: At Columbia, S.C., Kellen Mond threw four touchdown passes to become Texas A&M’s career leader, Isaiah Spiller ran for 131 yards and the Aggies routed South Carolina.
Mond moved past Jerrod Jefferson with the 68th touchdown pass of his career, a 52-yarder to Devon Achane in the third quarter with the game long decided.
Mond also ran for a score to help Texas A&M improve to 5-1 — all in the SEC — for its best start since opening 6-0 in 2016. The Aggies are 7-0 against the Gamecocks.
No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21: At Bloomington, Ind., Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns and Indiana beat Michigan for the first time in 33 years.
Penix helped Indiana (3-0) snap a 24-game losing streak in the series — tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It was the Hoosiers’ first victory over the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987, just their second in 41 games and only the second in the 21 games played at Memorial Stadium.
The Wolverines (1-2) still don’t have a top-15 road win since beating Notre Dame in 2006.
No. 14 Oklahoma St. 20, Kansas St. 18: At Manhattan, Kan., Jason Taylor II returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State stopped Kansas State’s 2-point try that would have tied it with 2:08 to go.
The Cowboys’ Spencer Sanders was held to just 108 yards passing without dynamic wide receiver Tylan Wallace and with running back Chuba Hubbard slowed by an injury. LD Brown helped to pick up the load, running 15 times for 110 yards, as Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) leaned on its defense to bounce back from an overtime loss to Texas.
The Wildcats (4-3, 4-2) were forced to try for a 2-point conversion after Will Howard’s short TD run because of their odd decision to attempt a 2-point try to stretch a 12-0 lead in the first half. Howard was incomplete on that one, and he never got a pass off on the second — he fumbled the ball as the pocket collapsed around him.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina 23, South Alabama 6: At Conway, S.C., Grayson McCall threw for 203 yards and a score, Massimo Biscardi had three field goals and Coastal Carolina beat South Alabama to improve to 7-0.
McCall completed 16 of 23 passes including a 9-yard scoring pass to C.J. Marable as the Chanticleers (5-0 Sun Belt) outgained the Jaguars (3-4, 2-2) by more than 100 yards, including 236 yards on the ground, and the defense recorded recorded five sacks.
Coastal held a 17-6 lead at halftime and Biscardi kicked a pair of field goals in the second half for the Chants.
No. 16 Marshall 51, Massachusetts 10: At Huntington, W.Va., Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes, Brenden Knox ran for two scores and Marshall pummeled Massachusetts.
The game was added to Marshall’s schedule last month after several other opponents had previously pulled out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marshall (6-0) continued to produce a season-long balance on offense that keeps opponents guessing. Knox scored on first-quarter runs of 45 and 14 yards and got nearly all of his 118 yards in the first half. It was his fifth straight game over 100 yards.
No. 17 Iowa St. 38, Baylor 31: At Ames, Iowa, Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in the second half after throwing three interceptions in the first, and Iowa State rallied to beat Baylor.
The Cyclones (5-2) are 5-1 in conference play for the first time in the program’s 128-year history and are first in the Big 12 by a half-game.
Breece Hall went over 100 yards rushing for the seventh straight game, finishing with 133 and two touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass. The Cyclones won for the first time since 2012 when committing four turnovers. Baylor (1-4, 1-4) scored its first 24 points off Iowa State turnovers, the last coming when Greg Eisworth muffed a punt.
No. 18 SMU 47, Temple 23: At Philadelphia, Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and SMU broke away from undermanned Temple.
The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol.
SMU led 20-16 before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs (7-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) scored four touchdowns in the first 71∕2 minutes of the period.
No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9: At Norman, Okla., Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Oklahoma routed winless Kansas.
Stevenson, in his second game back from a suspension, also caught four passes for 60 yards.
Spencer Rattler passed for 212 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to help the Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) win their fourth straight game.
No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13: At Austin, Texas, The Longhorns stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, enabling the Longhorns to escape.
Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) overcame an offense that produced nearly 100 yards and 27 points fewer than its average.
Sam Ehlinger, typically the Longhorns’ offensive star, completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but he connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and with Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD strike in the third.
No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35: At Blacksburg, Va., Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with a second left to lift Liberty past Virginia Tech.
The Flames rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit to move to 7-0 for the first time in program history.
Barbir had a 59-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the winning score for the Hokies (4-3). But officials ruled Virginia Tech called a timeout before the attempt.
FRIDAY’S LATE SUMMARY
No. 9 BYU 51, No. 21 Boise St. 17: At Boise, Idaho, Zach Wilson threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 123 yards and a pair of scores as ninth-ranked BYU routed No. 21 Boise State.
BYU (8-0), which beat Boise State on the road for the first time in six tries, is off to its best start since 2001 when the Cougars started 12-0. It’s also the first time in school history that BYU has scored 50 points or more against a ranked opponent.