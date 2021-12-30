1. THE WAIT IS OVER: After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 spring season and forced the postponement of fall and winter, high school sports returned in 2021 with three shortened and out-of-sequence seasons.
2. COOPER, PART 1: Davis graduate Cooper Kupp, in his fifth year with the Los Angles Rams, is on the verge of breaking NFL receiving records and still has two regular-season games to go before the playoffs.
3. COOPER, PART 2: Selah’s Cooper Quigley was named Yakima Valley athlete of the year as a junior in June and captured a state cross country title in November, the Valley’s first boy to do so since 2008.
4. HOMETOWN HOOPS: NBA G League standout MarJon Beauchamp, a Yakima native, joined Yakima Valley College’s men’s basketball team for the pandemic season and averaged 30.7 points over 16 games.
5. OVAL AND OUT: The Yakima Speedway’s lease for racing in the 2021 season was not renewed as a portion of the property was sold to a neighboring business. That brought an end to over 50 years of racing.
6. BOYS OF SUMMER: The Yakima Valley Pippins won the first and second half of the WCL’s North Division, qualified for the playoffs for the first time in four years and reached the league championship series.
7. STRONG AS EVER: Davis graduate Cameron Guerin won a national collegiate wrestling title in March, competed in the Olympic Trials in April and captured a bronze medal at the Senior Pan American Games in May.
8. STELLAR SEASON: Central Washington’s football team won the GNAC title, advanced to the NCAA Div. II playoffs for the first time since 2017, and announced it will join the Lone Star Conference next year.
9. AN AMAZING MILE: Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz competed in the Downtown Yakima Mile, where Nikki Hiltz won $10,000 for setting a state record for women of 4:21.50.
10. PAK ATTACK: The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak won the Senior Legion state title with a 5-0 run through the bracket and reached the semifinals of the Northwest Regional in Wyoming to cap a 44-11 season.
