First Friday is always fun. It was designated to showcase performing and visual arts on a monthly basis in galleries and nontraditional spaces in Ellensburg.
This Friday begins the month of April, and for Gallery One it is the opening of the eighth national juried call for art.
Artists from across the nation were invited to submit works including representations of any animal species in any medium. Jane Kim of Ink Dwell juried the works, accepting 46 pieces of art from 475 submissions received.
Media on display in the exhibition “Undomesticated” include photography, collage, mixed media, printmaking, painting and drawing. Awards totaling $800 will be distributed by the juror, and a slideshow of accepted works will be featured online to coincide with the exhibition. This will be shown on YouTube Live @galleryoneellensburg, on April 2 at 10 a.m.
Ten percent of the submission entry fees was donated to KEEN (Kittitas Environmental Education Network), a nonprofit based in Ellensburg whose mission is to cultivate an active awareness and understanding of the endangered shrub-steppe, including the animal species that make this unique ecosystem their home.
At the same time, in Gallery One’s Eveleth Green Gallery, is the work of Cameron Tyzzer Wilson, the Central Washington Student Show Exhibit Award winner. Each year Gallery One selects one artist from the CWU Student Show to receive an award for a solo show in our gallery.
“We welcome Cameron this year, who utilizes daily life as his subject matter. While commenting on disputing the division between the realm of memory and the realm of experience, Wilson touches on various overlapping themes and strategies,” writes Renee Adams, arts programmer. “Recurring subject matter in the work include his relationship with popular culture and media, working with repetition, reminiscence, and the investigation into the development of the slightly absurd everyday imagery.”
Both exhibits will continue through April 30.
