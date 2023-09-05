The Yakima Valley Museum has a new apple label mosaic at its front entrance thanks to Tieton Mosaic.
The 8 foot by 6 foot mosaic is based on a label from the museum’s collection as is visible from Tieton Drive. It features the Blue Ribbon Brand label of the Yakima County Horticultural Union, according to a news release.
The museum houses one of the largest collections of apple labels in the country, and has a searchable database of labels in its collection.
The Yakima Valley Museum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is at 2105 Tieton Drive in Yakima.
— Santiago Ochoa
