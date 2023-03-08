Former Tieton resident Terrie Walters (left) and her husband Mark pose for a picture with Mariners manager Scott Servais after a recent spring training practice in Arizona. The couple surprised the Seattle skipper with t-shirts, googles and cigars, a tribute to Servais’ “Let’s party” exclamation following last season’s clinching of the franchise’s first playoff berth in 21 years. Terrie Walters, now a Peoria, Ariz., resident, has been attending spring training practices since 1994.
Tieton couple at spring training
Tags
Scott Spruill
Having started here in the Herald-Republic sports department a few lifetimes ago, it's been my privilege to cover the high school beat in the Valley since 1987. Over the years I've tagged along with our teams to every corner of the state and somehow haven't missed a Mat Classic in Tacoma since it began in 1989 or the state cross country championships. My wife and I, both CWU graduates, raised a daughter here and love to spend time hiking on any trails from the Greenway to the Pacific Crest. When that energy isn't available, any coffee shops or breweries work just fine. Cheers!
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Affidavit: Troopers tried four times to stop driver accused of killing two children in I-82 crash
-
Toppenish police investigating shooting death at El Corral Motel
-
Appeals court hears arguments about new trial request in 1996 Sunnyside murder case
-
Wapato man killed in pedestrian-pickup truck crash in Toppenish
-
Three YVC unions voice complaints about staffing and workplace policies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.