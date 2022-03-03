GIRLS
No. 11 Prosser 59
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 36
PROSSER — Maljaars 4, Cortes 6, Laylee Dixon 10, Taylor 5, Halle Wright 27, Chavez 6, Groeneveld 0, Milanez 0, Ibarra 1, Blair 0. Totals 19-50 19-28 59.
ARCHBISHOP MURPHY — Campbell 9, Chiangpradit 4, Humphrey 2, T. Reed 4, Ava Marr 15, Kuhnle 0, Burns 0, Espring 2, Russell 0. Totals 12-44 10-22 36.
Prosser 11 14 18 16 — 59
A. Murphy 11 13 4 8 — 36
Highlights: Wright (P) 9 rebs, 3 stls; Dixon (P) 5 rebs, 4 assts; Humphrey (AM) 7 rebs; Espring (AM) 7 rebs.
No. 8 Burlington-Edison 53
No. 7 Washougal 33
WASHOUGAL — Johnson 0, Mansfield 4, Mederos 0, Jaiden Bea 20, De La Rocha 2, B. Albaugh 0, Jones 3, I. Albaugh 4, Wilson 0. Totals 10-41 12-13 33.
BURLINGTON-EDISON — J. Smith 0, E. Smith 3, Sydney Reisner 16, Slotmaker 4, Amey Rainaud 17, Sayer 3, Ray 0, Chelsea Holmes 10, Bishop 0, Atkins 0, MacKenzie 0, Whitlock 0. Totals 20-54 7-10 53.
Washougal 4 11 7 11 — 33
Burlington-Edison 18 20 13 2 — 53
Highlights: Holmes (BE) 9 rebs; Reisner (BE) 3-8 3p, 7 rebs; Rainaud (BE) 5 rebs, 5 stls, 3 assts; Bea (W) 15 rebs, 12-13 FT.
No. 4 W.F. West 48
No. 3 Hudson’s Bay 41
W.F. WEST — Roberts 7, Remund 0, Drea Brumfield 18, Bennett 4, McCallum 5, Mencke 4, Rogerson 2, Deskins 2, Dalan 6. Totals 15-49 17-26 48.
HUDSON’S BAY — Bond 0, Johnson-Brown 3, Ballard 3, Mahaila Harrison 15, Hampton 9, Gonzalez 2, Stephens 0, Jones 9. Totals 14-62 7-8 41.
W.F. West 4 14 12 18 — 48
Hudson’s Bay 7 10 13 11 — 41
Highlights: Brumfield (W) 10 rebs; Kyla McCallum (W) 7 rebs, 4 stls; Lexi Roberts (W) 8 rebs; Harrison (HB) 8 rebs.
No. 2 Ellensburg 60
No. 9 West Valley 42
WEST VALLEY — Chloe DeHaro 18, Walker 3, Sicilia 2, Carr 4, Henry 8, Hilsabeck 0, Fisher 1, Lobdell 0, Palmer 6, Osborn 0. Totals 14-50 8-13 42.
ELLENSBURG — Dylan Philip 19, Leishman 3, J. Philip 8, Kennedy-Colson 2, Katie Blume 10, Jones 0, L. Rogel 4, Q. Rogel 4, Olivia Anderson 10, Johnson 0, Ravet 0. Totals 23-56 11-15 60.
West Valley 7 16 13 6 — 42
Ellensburg 22 10 18 10 — 60
Highlights: J. Philip (E) 5 stls, 3 stls; D. Philip (E) 8-12 FG, 4 stls; Blume (E) 2 3p, 4 stls; Aliyah Henry (WV) 9 rebs; Madison Carr (WV) 8 rebs.
Friday’s Games Consolation
Game 17 — No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 7 Washougal, 9 a.m.
Game 18 — No. 3 Hudson’s Bay vs. Loser 16, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinal
Game 19 — No. 11 Prosser vs. No. 8 Burlington-Edison, 3:45 p.m.
Game 20 — No. 4 W.F. West vs. No. 2 Ellensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games Medal Round
Game 21 — Winner 17 vs. Winner 18, 8 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)
Game 22 — Loser 19 vs. Loser 20, 11:15 a.m. (Third, fifth place)
Game 23 — Winner 19 vs. Winner 20, 5 p.m. (Championship)
BOYS
No. 4 Pullman 78
No. 14 Prosser 48
PROSSER — Reyes 9, Phillips 2, Kory McClure 5, Rivera 2, Gonzalez 9, Koby McClure 13, Veloz 0, Griffiths 0, Bailey 0, Hultberg 0, Garcia 3, Flores 5. Totals 19-56 4-12 48.
PULLMAN — Grayson Hunt 14, Payton Rogers 18, Barbour 8, Jaedyn Brown 24, Powaukee 7, Pettitt 2, Cole 1, Pendry 0, Elbracht 2, Sykes 2, Lee 0, Hunt 0. Totals 34-55 4-8 78.
Prosser 12 13 3 20 — 48
Pullman 20 11 27 20 — 78
Highlights: Champ Powaukee (Pu) 12 rebs; Hunt (Pu) 9 rebs; AJ Gonzalez (Pr) 6 rebs.
No. 1 North Kitsap 75
No. 7 Port Angeles 58
PORT ANGELES — Wheeler 8, Xander Maestas 19, Soule 8, Wyatt Dunning 10, John Vaara 13, Albaugh 0, Gunderson 0, Townsend 0, Burkhardt 0, Long 0, Shamp 0. Totals 23-47 7-12 58.
NORTH KITSAP — J. Olmsted 8, Aiden Olmsted 11, Jonas La Tour 25, Cade Orness 19, Harry Davies 12, Ashford-Downing 0, Hager 0, Bower 0, Sorenson 0, Chmielewski 0, Perkins 0, Gillespie 0. Totals 27-56 13-19 75.
Port Angeles 14 13 20 11 — 58
North Kitsap 17 14 27 17 — 75
Highlights: A. Olmsted (NK) 12 rebs, 3 assts; La Tour (NK) 3-7 3p; Vaara (PA) 11 rebs.
No. 3 R.A. Long 61
No. 5 Tumwater 54
TUMWATER — Reid 0, Andrew Collins 18, Luke Brewer 17, Otton 5, Overbay 2, Oram 8, Hopkins 2, Weller 0, Brewer 2. Totals 21-49 10-19 54.
R.A. LONG — Aaron Ofstun 12, Cavin Holden 19, Stephen Rooklidge 12, Harris 9, Cook 9, Brown 0, Gabbard 0. Totals 20-42 16-28 61.
Tumwater 18 2 14 20 — 54
R.A. Long 14 9 16 22 — 61
Highlights: Holden (L) 8 rebs, 2 3p.
No. 8 Sehome vs. No. 2 Lynden, late
Friday’s Games Consolation
Game 17 — No. 14 Prosser vs. No. 7 Port Angeles, 12:15 p.m.
Game 18 — No. 5 Tumwater vs. Loser 16, 2 p.m.
Semifinal
Game 19 — No. 4 Pullman vs. No. 1 North Kitsap, 7:15 p.m.
Game 20 — No. 3 R.A. Long vs. Winner 16, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games Medal Round
Game 21 — Winner 17 vs. Winner 18, 9:30 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)
Game 22 — Loser 19 vs. Loser 20, 1 p.m. (Third, fifth place)
Game 23 — Winner 19 vs. Winner 20, 3 p.m. (Championship)
