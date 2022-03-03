BOYS
No. 5 Toppenish 58
No. 6 Zillah 54
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 15, Favilla 4, Waldman 9, John 2, Luke Navarre 12, Perez 0, N. Navarre 2, Torres 0, Izzy Sandoval 10. Totals 22-54 2-5 54.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Riley Mesplie 16, Josh Perez 21, Shane Rivera 10, Grant 6, Larios 0, G. Mesplie 2. Totals 19-43 12-25 58.
Zillah 13 12 13 16 — 54
Toppenish 20 7 10 21 — 58
Highlights: Grant (T) 14 rebs; Perez (T) 4-6 3p; R. Mesplie (T) 3-6 3p, 5 rebs, 5 assts; L. Navarre (Z) 10 rebs; Delp (Z) 7 rebs.
No. 1 King’s 61
No. 7 Annie Wright 44
ANNIE WRIGHT — Harshman 0, Hunter Carter 10, Martin Kaupanger 14, Marshall 9, Bryant 4, Lester 7, Walsh 0, Seui 0, Dicks 0, Montgomery 0. Totals 18-55 2-8 44.
KING’S — O’Hearn 6, Jordan Hansen 21, Clowers 0, Nick Linhardt 11, Cam Hiatt 20, Boyce 0, Smith 0, Campbell 0, VanKirk 0, Prendergast 0, Myers 3, Going 0. Totals 19-43 17-23 61.
Annie Wright 9 12 14 9 — 44
King’s 12 14 12 23 — 61
Highlights: Hiatt (K) 8 assts, 8-10 FT; Hansen (K) 8-9 FT, 8 rebs.
No. 3 Life Christian 53
No. 4 Freeman 52
FREEMAN — Boen Phelps 15, Clark 2, Russell 2, Goldsmith 9, Taylor Wells 18, Oyler 4, Schulhauser 2. Totals 20-59 9-15 52.
LIFE CHRISTIAN — Trimble 2, Nichols 9, Bradley Swillie 20, Coates-White 0, Chae Haynes 17, Jackson 1, Valrie 4, Kretzer 0. Totals 20-53 11-26 53.
Freeman 15 12 14 11 — 52
Life Christian 8 11 18 16 — 53
Highlights: Haynes (LC) 15 rebs, 3 stls; Dai’Shaun Nichols (LC) 9 rebs; Wells (F) 10 rebs; Phelps (F) 3-4 3p, 9 rebs, 4 stls.
No. 2 Lynden Christian 67
No. 8 Quincy 44
QUINCY — Spence 8, Bierlink 9, Bews 9, Alvarez 4, Aidan Heikes 11, Wallace 0, Averill 0, Gregg 0, Townsend 0, Valdez 2, Thomsen 1, Bensch 0. Totals 17-54 8-13 44.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Tyler Sipma 21, G. Dykstra 0, Crew Bosman 11, Andrew Hommes 24, Colwell 1, Zylstra 0, Bouma 2, Bootsma 2, Hintz 6, L. Dykstra 0, Stuit 0, Wright 0. Totals 24-64 13-16 67.
Quincy 8 10 18 8 — 44
Lynden Christian 17 17 17 16 — 67
Highlights: Aidan Bews (Q) 14 rebs; Aidan Heikes (Q) 6 rebs; Sipma (LC) 8 rebs; Hommes (LC) 14 rebs, 2 blks, 2 stls.
Friday’s Games Consolation
Game 17 — No. 6 Zillah vs. No. 7 Annie Wright, 9 a.m.
Game 18 — No. 4 Freeman vs. No. 8 Quincy, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinal
Game 19 — No. 5 Toppenish vs. No. 1 King’s, 3:45 p.m.
Game 20 — No. 3 Life Christian vs. No. 2 Lynden Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games Medal Round
Game 21 — Winner 17 vs. Winner 18, 8 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)
Game 22 — Loser 19 vs. Loser 20, 11:15 a.m. (Third, fifth place)
Game 23 — Winner 19 vs. Winner 20, 7 p.m. (Championship)
GIRLS
No. 4 Montesano 40
No. 6 Freeman 26
FREEMAN — McLean 4, Denenny 4, Gilbert 4, Phillips 9, Goldsmith 5, Campbell 0, Chadduck 0, Crowley 0, Berglund 0, Curnow 0, Schneider 0. Totals 12-42 2-5 26.
MONTESANO — O. Young 2, Jaiden King 10, Stanfield 6, Prom 0, Paige Lisherness 15, Winter 0, M. Young 2, Karr 0, Schrader 0, York 0, Bruland 0, Dalan 5. Totals 17-53 6-11 40.
Freeman 6 4 8 8 — 26
Montesano 12 9 10 9 — 40
Highlights: Lisherness (M) 9 rebs; Maia Young (M) 6 stls; Jaycee Goldsmith (F) 8 rebs.
No. 1 Lynden Christian 44
No. 7 Colville 34
COLVILLE — Palmer 0, True 5, Anderson 8, A. Darnold 0, Reggear 9, B. Darnold 0, Petrey 2, Martin 6, Malone 2, Kinney 2, Fazzari 0. Totals 13-48 5-9 34.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Libby Stump 17, D. Dykstra 2, Kaptein 0, Grace Hintz 18, C. Dykstra 2, Herwerden 0, Hagen 0, Fay 0, Poag 0, Arnold 5, Anderson 0, VanKooten 0. Totals 19-43 4-8 44.
Colville 5 12 6 11 — 34
Lynden Christian 15 16 6 7 — 44
Highlights: Hintz (LC) 7 rebs, 8-13 FG; Mckenna Reggear (C) 11 rebs.
No. 3 Cashmere 50
No. 5 Zillah 45
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 12, Hicks 7, Flood 2, D’Ana Esquivel 17, Kassy Garza 7, Kya Garza 0, Oliver 0. Totals 15-52 10-15 45.
CASHMERE — Ledesma 7, Burts 5, Talley 0, Bessonette 0, Riley Johnson 15, Hammond 6, Kaitlyn Bjorklund 15, Kunz 2. Totals 16-42 13-16 50.
Zillah 13 5 10 17 — 45
Cashmere 15 11 13 11 — 50
Highlights: Mia Hicks (Z) 6 rebs; Esquivel (Z) 3-6 3p; Bjorklund (C) 9 rebs.
No. 9 Wapato vs. No. 2 Nooksack Valley, late
Friday’s Games Consolation
Game 17 — No. 6 Freeman vs. No. 7 Colville, 12:15 p.m.
Game 18 — No. 5 Zillah vs. Loser 16, 2 p.m.
Semifinal
Game 19 — No. 4 Montesano vs. No. 1 Lynden Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Game 20 — No. 3 Cashmere vs. Winner 16, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games Medal Round
Game 21 — Winner 17 vs. Winner 18, 9:30 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)
Game 22 — Loser 19 vs. Loser 20, 1 p.m. (Third, fifth place)
Game 23 — Winner 19 vs. Winner 20, 9 p.m. (Championship)
