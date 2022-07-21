NEXT GAME
Opponent: Port Angeles.
When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Civic Field.
THURSDAY’S LINESCORE
Pippins 6, CCL Showcase 3
CCL 020 000 001 — 3 9 3
Yakima 302 001 00x — 6 7 1
Hoover, Hesse (5) and Bird. Judd, Shipman (5), Gargus (7), McWilliam (8) and Villafor.
Yakima Valley highlights: Henry Gargus 1-4, 3b; Caden Duke 2-4.
WCL STANDINGS
South
Second half W L Pct.
Portland 11 2 .846
Corvallis 9 4 .692
Yakima Valley 10 5 .666
Ridgefield 7 5 .583
Walla Walla 6 6 .500
Bend 7 8 .467
Springfield 6 9 .400
Cowlitz 4 8 .333
Thursday’s gamesYakima 6, CCL 3
Corvallis 7, Cowlitz 6
Bend 5, Ridgefield 3
Springfield 4, Walla Walla 3
Friday’s gamesYakima Valley at Port Angeles, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Corvallis
Ridgefield at Cowlitz
Wenatchee at Walla Walla
