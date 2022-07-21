NEXT GAME

Opponent: Port Angeles.

When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Civic Field.

THURSDAY’S LINESCORE

Pippins 6, CCL Showcase 3

CCL 020 000 001 — 3 9 3

Yakima 302 001 00x — 6 7 1

Hoover, Hesse (5) and Bird. Judd, Shipman (5), Gargus (7), McWilliam (8) and Villafor.

Yakima Valley highlights: Henry Gargus 1-4, 3b; Caden Duke 2-4.

WCL STANDINGS

South

Second half W L Pct.

Portland 11 2 .846

Corvallis 9 4 .692

Yakima Valley 10 5 .666

Ridgefield 7 5 .583

Walla Walla 6 6 .500

Bend 7 8 .467

Springfield 6 9 .400

Cowlitz 4 8 .333

Thursday’s gamesYakima 6, CCL 3

Corvallis 7, Cowlitz 6

Bend 5, Ridgefield 3

Springfield 4, Walla Walla 3

Friday’s gamesYakima Valley at Port Angeles, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Corvallis

Ridgefield at Cowlitz

Wenatchee at Walla Walla

Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com.

