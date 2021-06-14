Submit a tip or get involved

There are three ways to anonymously submit tips about felonies to Yakima County Crime Stoppers:

• Call Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.

• Visit www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

• Download the P3 Tips app.

Board members meet at noon on the second Wednesday of every month at Shari's, 16 E. Valley Mall Blvd., Union Gap. The meetings are open to the public.