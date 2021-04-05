Contact the Washington State Patrol tribal liaisons

For more information, visit the Washington State Patrol Missing Indigenous Persons page at www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/alerts-missing-persons/missing-indigenous-persons

State Patrol has two tribal liaisons. Contact Dawn Pullin, the liaison for Eastern Washington, at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov. Reach Patti Gosch, who works on the West side of the state, at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.