Washington State Patrol Missing Indigenous Persons

The Washington State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Persons section within its Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit. On the first weekday of every month, State Patrol publishes an updated list of active missing Indigenous person cases at www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/alerts-missing-persons/missing-indigenous-persons/

To get in touch with the Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit of State Patrol, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 1-800-543-5678.

To contact the WSP tribal liaisons:

• Reach Dawn Pullin (Eastern Washington) at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov.

• Reach Patti Gosch (Western Washington) at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.