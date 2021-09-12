There are three Yakima County cases in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System — commonly known as NamUs — of women reported missing from November 1987 to late December 1986, around the estimated time frame Parker Doe was left at the site where she was found.
NamUs is a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases. It's the most complete listing available to the general public.
Two of the women are Native — Daisy Mae Heath, formerly known as Daisy Mae Tallman, and Karen Louise Johnley Wallahee. The other, Rosia Evers, is listed as Caucasian but was a petite woman with long black hair.
Heath was 29 when she was last seen in late August 1987. She was staying with family in the White Swan area and relatives reported her missing on Oct. 29, 1987. Heath was a strong and self-reliant woman but was struggling with two severe personal losses when she disappeared.
An athlete known for her prowess in basketball and softball, Heath was taller than Doe at 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches and heavier, weighing approximately 185 pounds, according to her NamUs profile
And personal items Heath was never seen without — a backpack, keys and a favorite ring given to her by a sister — were later found in a remote area of the reservation that's open only to tribal citizens. The entrance to the area has a guard shack and gate.
Wallahee was last seen on Nov. 7, 1987 at the Lazy R Tavern in Harrah, according to a cousin. It was a Saturday night, and her cousin tried to get Wallahee to leave but she wouldn't, according to the missing person report her cousin made the following Monday.
Her cousin told tribal police Wallahee had no transportation. Her cousin checked with Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima police departments with no success. "It is not like her to at least call," she said of Wallahee, who disappeared a little more than a month before her 29th birthday.
Wallahee was 5 feet tall and weighed 100 pounds, according to her NamUs profile. In a photo displayed during events Feb. 17 to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people, she has lustrous, shoulder-length black hair and wears a ruffled dress with a pattern of small flowers.
Like Wallahee, Evers was a petite woman, estimated to be 5 feet 1 inch tall and weigh 120 pounds. The 30-year-old was last seen in Toppenish on Dec. 12, 1986, though exactly where is unknown. She had black hair and green eyes, according to her NamUs profile.
