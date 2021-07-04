Washington State Patrol Missing Indigenous Persons

The Washington State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Persons section within its Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit. To contact the Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit of State Patrol, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 1-800-543-5678.

State Patrol also has two tribal liaisons. Reach Dawn Pullin (Eastern Washington) at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov. Contact Patti Gosch (Western Washington) at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.

Every two weeks, State Patrol publishes an updated list of active missing Indigenous person cases at www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/alerts-missing-persons/missing-indigenous-persons/

This list of 13 missing Indigenous men and boys in Yakima County and within the Yakama Nation was current as of June 28. That's out of a total of 21 missing Indigenous people in the county and the nation.

Yakama Nation Police Department, 509-865-2933

• Elias Chief Culps, missing since Oct. 29, 2018. (Flyers shared by relatives say he was last seen at his White Swan home on Dec. 27, 2018). He would be 27. Case number 19-009167.

• Adam Cavall George, missing since July 22, 2019. He would be 42 today. Case number 19-007228.

• Michael Eric Hansen, missing since Nov. 4, 2007. He would be 58. Case number 07-5617.

• Ira Earl Kahclamat, missing since May 4. He is 16. Case number 21-002763.

• Justin Lee McConville, missing since Jan. 11, 2015. He would be 30. Case number 16-010019.

• Earl Nicolas Patrick, missing since March 9, 2015. He would be 40 today. Case number 18-003294.

• Anthony “Tony” Colfax Peters, missing since June 1, 2014 (relatives say he was last seen at Legends Casino in Toppenish in October 2014). He would be 63. Case number 15-006132.

• Daniel “Donnie” Temartz Sampson, missing since Oct. 30, 1994. He would be 98. Case number 944028.

• James Seymour, missing since May 24. He is 15. Case number 21-003160.

• Roland Jack Spencer III, missing since May 25, 1984. He would be 40. Case number 405273.

• Johnny L. Wahsise, missing since Aug. 1, 2018. He would be 34. Case number 20-000943.

• Ira Kennedy Yallup, missing since May 20, 2010. He would be 58. Case number 10-2106.

Yakima Police Department, 509-575-6200

• Raymond Jimmy Watlamet, missing since April 8, 2021. He would be 16. Case number 21Y012041.