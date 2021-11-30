Interactive map
Of the 110 people on the Washington State Patrol’s list of missing Indigenous people, 28 have ties to the Yakama Nation or Yakima area in Central Washington. Many of the cases have gone cold. Adding to the challenge is the Yakama Reservation’s vast size, part of which is hard-to-access, rugged terrain.
This interactive map links to some of the unsolved cases on Yakama Nation in the hopes that more attention can help law enforcement and families who have lost loved ones.
To use: Hover your cursor over the locations on the map to reveal a link to that case on TheVanished.org. For full-screen mode, click the opposing arrows icon in the bottom right of the gray bar below the map.
Who to call
- Yakama Nation Police Department: 509-865-2933
- Yakima County Sheriff’s Office: 509-574-2500
- Washington State Patrol Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit: There’s a toll-free, 24-hour number to report missing persons. If you have reported a missing child and need assistance in locating the child, call 1-800-543-5678 or email MUPU@wsp.wa.gov. Note that local law enforcement must be notified before MUPU can become involved.
- Washington State Patrol tribal liaisons: Dawn Pullin (Eastern and Central Washington): 360-890-0150; Patti Gosch, 360-280-0567 (Western Washington).
- FBI Seattle Field Office: 206-622-0460; Yakima office number is 509-453-4859
- Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services: 509-865-2266
- Rape Abuse Incest National Network: 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE)
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)
- Strong Hearts Native Helpline: 1-844-762-8483