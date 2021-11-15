Efforts to identify a woman whose remains were found in the Lower Yakima Valley in early 1988 moved forward with recent confirmation of a crucial fact.
Known as Parker Doe because she was found near the unincorporated town of Parker, the woman was buried at West Hills Memorial Park in 1989 without her skull. It had been taken to Central Washington University in Ellensburg in the summer of 1988 for facial reconstruction using clay.
Investigators exhumed Doe on Oct. 14 to extract her DNA, and her remains were transported to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle, where her skull had been transferred this summer. The office provides forensic anthropology services for the state.
Though authorities assumed the skull and the skeleton were Doe’s based on information they had about both, they needed confirmation. That came from interim state forensic pathologist Dr. Laura Fulginiti, who examined the skull and skeleton, said Jim Curtice, the Yakima County coroner.
“They were able to match the skull to the skeletal remains,” he said. “Where the skull (meets) the spine, it’s a perfect match.”
Fulginiti wrote a report on her findings from the exam and Curtice received the report Nov. 5. The 21∕2-page report includes information about the skull and its transfer to King County, details about the skeletal remains and how Fulginiti visually confirmed the skull and the skeleton were from the same woman.
It also mentions that Doe could be Native or Hispanic, which can be confirmed by her DNA. Authorities initially thought she could be Hispanic, later saying they think she was Native.
A horseback rider found Doe on Feb. 16, 1988, close to a dirt road that leads from Parker Bridge Road to the Sunnyside Diversion Dam on the Yakima River. Believed to be 30 to 39 years old, Doe had black hair and was a petite woman, estimated to be around 5 feet tall and weighing less than 120 pounds.
Though the cause of her death is undetermined, the manner is presumed homicide because of where Doe’s skeletal remains were found.
The bodies of two women were found in the area in 1987. Bertha Cantu and Theresa Branscomb were stabbed to death in separate attacks by John Bill Fletcher Jr., a serial rapist who was already in prison on other convictions when DNA linked him to their murders.
Doe’s remains don’t have any obvious signs of trauma, Curtice said, but advances in forensic technology since she was found could possibly provide more insight and answers.
Investigators estimated Doe lay where she was found for around four to 10 months. At least two Indigenous women disappeared in 1987 and another woman, described as petite with black hair, was reported missing from Toppenish in December 1986.
One of the Indigenous women — Daisy Mae Heath, also known as Daisy Tallman — wasn’t as petite as Doe, but the other was a smaller woman. In the missing person report filed with Yakama Nation Tribal Police by her cousin, Karen Louise Johnley Wallahee is described as being around 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.
They are among dozens of Indigenous women and men who have gone missing, have been found murdered and have died mysteriously on and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama reservation over decades. Many cases are unsolved.
With confirmation that the skull and the skeletal remains at King County are Doe’s, efforts to identify her through DNA can begin in earnest.
A volunteer with experience in investigations is working with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office on its cold cases, Curtice said. The sheriff’s office is investigating Doe’s death and the FBI is also involved. Authorities with both agencies attended the exhumation and have been working with Curtice.
“I believe he’s going to reach out to King County and see where they’re at in the process ... if they’ve collected DNA and go from there,” Curtice said of the volunteer. “They may have; they just haven’t told me yet. I know that they’re busy.”
