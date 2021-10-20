A nonprofit that works with families of missing and murdered Indigenous people on Saturday will highlight a mother of four who was found murdered on the Yakama Reservation in July 2019.
Sovereign Bodies Institute will host a webinar, "The Life of Rosenda Sophia Strong," at 1 p.m. PST on Saturday on the nonprofit's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SovereignBodiesInstitute, and its website at Sovereign-Bodies.org/webinars.
The webinar will feature a panel of Strong’s family and loved ones speaking about their memories of Strong and uplifting the beauty of her life, Sovereign Bodies Institute said in a Facebook post. Participants will include Strong's sister and brother, Cissy Strong Reyes and Christopher Strong, and cousin Roxanne White.
Along with celebrating Rosenda Strong's life, the webinar will bring attention to her case and her relatives' fight for truth and justice. They have held many public gatherings since Strong went missing to keep her story in the public eye.
A citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and a descendant of the Yakama Nation, Strong was last seen by her family on Oct. 2, 2018, when she got a ride with an acquaintance to nearby Legends Casino in Toppenish.
Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer just a few miles from the city on July 4, 2019. Strong's death was ruled a homicide and the FBI is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-01080.
Along with its work with relatives of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the Sovereign Bodies Institute maintains a private database of cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people from 1900 to the present. It originally included cases from the United States and Canada, but in 2019 expanded to include all Indigenous people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.