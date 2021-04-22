Robyn Shortt Peery remembers the last time she saw her older sister, Susan Libby Marable. Peery was living in Aberdeen then, and Marable traveled from Yakima to see her family on Easter weekend 1991.
Before she left on Easter Sunday, Marable asked her youngest sister to style her newly cut hair with a curling iron. That everyday sort of interaction between sisters was especially precious, because Marable had been struggling with addiction and other issues. She rarely came home to Aberdeen.
“All these years, the more I’ve learned the more that day haunts me. God how I wish I could have been half of who I am now, I would never, never have let her leave the house, not ever,” Peery of Boise, Idaho, wrote in a post on the Justice for Susan Libby Marable Facebook page.
“Had I only known I would have called the police; I would have done anything to stop her from leaving, anything.”
Marable was last seen in the downtown area of Yakima on April 23, 1991. Peery is marking 30 years since her sister disappeared with a mix of emotions. She is sad and frustrated to see another year pass without answers or justice. At the same time, social media has recently brought much more interest in Marable’s case.
Along with reporting a person missing to law enforcement as soon as it’s clear something might be wrong — there is no waiting period — sharing photos and pertinent details on social media is important. But that can bring hurt along with help.
“I think social media has the potential to be a great tool for old and new cases, with a couple of caveats,” she said. “It also has the potential to be very damaging to cases because once misinformation is out there, then it seems to take on a life of its own and can cause serious problems for a case.”
When people are reading about a missing person, Peery asked that they refrain from cruel comments, speculation around the victim and family and the case in general. And the families of missing people don’t want to hear others’ opinions, she said.
“We need support, validation, compassion and understanding,” Peery said. “We are living a real-life nightmare that we don’t get to wake up from.”
Marable is among several women and men who have gone missing from the city of Yakima in the last 40 years. Yakima police also have a Jane Doe from July 1977. The body of a young woman was found in the back of a van abandoned in a fenced Yakima Hardware Co. parking lot at 309 S. Front St. She had been sexually mutilated and strangled.
On May 4, the Yakima City Council will hear a proclamation presented by Michelle Joe of Yakima. It will be the fifth year Yakima officials have declared May as Missing and Unidentified Persons Awareness Month in the city.
Joe’s son, Cody Turner, 24, went missing from his grandmother’s home in Yakima on July 26, 2015. Joe has become an activist and advocate for her son and other missing persons.
Last June, Cody’s Law went into effect. It requires law enforcement officers in the state to enter all missing people not found within 30 days into the National Crime Information Center database. The law also requires coroners and medical examiners to enter any unidentified remains into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website.
Turner and Marable are among 29 missing person cases from Yakima County entered on NamUs, which is a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases.
The oldest case on the list is that of Janice Marie Hannigan, a young Yakama woman who disappeared after getting out of the hospital on Christmas Eve 1971. On May 5 relatives, friends, advocates and others will remember Hannigan and other Native women and girls who have gone missing or have been murdered throughout the United States.
As of Thursday, NamUs had 749 missing persons cases in Washington state. That total is likely much higher; in Yakima County alone, the list is incomplete. And the impact of a missing loved one goes far beyond immediate family, the May 4 proclamation notes.
“Research has shown that for every missing person there are at least 12 people on average that are affected emotionally, physically, psychologically or financially,” it says.