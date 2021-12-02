TOPPENISH — Alfrieda Peters sometimes wouldn't see her younger brother, Anthony Peters, for weeks or even months. They were close growing up, but as adults their lifestyles diverged.
Though Tony stayed with different people on the sprawling Yakama Reservation, occasionally struggled with homelessness and traveled to other reservations, Alfrieda and other siblings would usually hear from some who had seen him. Or he'd show up at favorite places like Legends Casino. Tony was outgoing and was familiar to many who knew him for his quick sense of humor and loud voice.
"He would always leave them with, 'I hope you have a good day,'" Alfrieda recalled Thursday afternoon during a community listening session held by members of a new state task force on missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
She knew something was wrong when people started telling her they hadn't seen him for a while. Tony has been missing since October 2014. The last place he was seen was at the casino, and that was the last place Alfrieda saw him.
"We always hear about women missing," she said of her brother, who is among dozens of Indigenous people who have gone missing, have been found murdered and have died mysteriously on around the 1.3 million-acre Yakama Reservation over generations. Many cases are unsolved.
"People need to know that he was loved. They need to know that he is missing," she added.
Several relatives of and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people spoke in person and on Zoom during the gathering in the casino's events center. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson created the task force and his office co-hosted its first public event with the Yakama Nation.
Annie Forsman-Adams, MMIW/P policy analyst for the Attorney General's office, led the meeting. She was one of three of the 23 appointed task force members who attended in person. The others were Patricia Whitefoot of White Swan, a Yakama Nation citizen whose sister disappeared in late summer 1987; and state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.
Task force members will assess systemic causes behind the high rate of disappearances and murders of Indigenous women and people. Members will continue the meeting Friday online. The all-day session will be streamed on TVW, the state's Public Affairs Network.
Ferguson made brief opening remarks by Zoom around 12:30 p.m. before the in-person comments from Alfrieda, who spoke later in the afternoon. Several others talked earlier, with some waiting outside the events center because of strictly limited attendance of around 40 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Task force members wanted to hear personal stories and recommendations on how to help end the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people — which is national and international in scope, with no easy solutions in sight.
Alfrieda said she personally wants to see advocacy guidelines that help relatives when their loved one goes missing.
Throughout the afternoon meeting and an outdoor prayer session before it, relatives and advocates stressed the importance of listening to survivors and families. Cousins Roxanne White of Seattle and Cissy Strong Reyes of Toppenish have always stressed the importance of those voices.
Reyes' younger sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, disappeared in early October 2018. Reyes mentioned how she received messages on her phone that Strong had been shot or stabbed, "that she wasn't OK and I needed to find her," she said. Reyes tried to show them to tribal police officers who told her Strong was "probably out partying" and would show up. People have mentioned, as some did again Thursday, that they want faster response, compassion, respect and better communication from law enforcement concerning their loved one's case.
Strong's remains were found on July 4, 2109, in an abandoned freezer near milepost 64 on U.S. Highway 97, not far from the casino, where she had gone with an acquaintance. She was last seen at the casino. Her murder remains under investigation by the FBI.
"This is what I have of my sister — displays of pictures. ... Know that we are here and will try to help my community as best I can with this epidemic," Reyes said. "That's the key word here — epidemic."
She and White, who have together and separately organized and led gatherings for Strong and other Indigenous women and men who have disappeared and have been murdered, also spoke at a small prayer gathering late Thursday morning near the entrance to the casino parking lots.
Among those joining them in the prayer gathering was Mildred Quaempts, who was just 4 years old when her mother, Mavis Josephine McKay, was found murdered in an irrigation ditch west of Toppenish in August 1957. She traveled from Oregon to speak to the task force about her mother, who was a citizen of the Umatilla tribe but had relatives and friends on the Yakama Reservation.
Quaempts still doesn't know who murdered her mother. Though it's been decades, it's still hard for her to talk about her loss. But it's important to advocate for her, and others.
"I'm standing here on behalf of my mother and all of those that are left behind," she said.
