Puyallup citizen added to Washington state list of missing Indigenous people

Missing Indigenous people in Yakima County and on the Yakama Reservation

The Washington State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Persons section within its Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit. For more information, visit www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/alerts-missing-persons/missing-indigenous-persons/, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 1-800-543-5678.

State Patrol has two tribal liaisons. Reach Dawn Pullin (Eastern Washington) at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov. Contact Patti Gosch (Western Washington) at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.

At least once a month, State Patrol publishes an updated list of active missing Indigenous person cases on its website. This list is updated as of Dec. 1.

Anyone with information about any of these cases should call the reporting agency. People may provide information anonymously by calling Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can be submitted online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate all serious crimes involving Native Americans on tribal lands. Call the FBI at 206-622-0460 or submit tips online at https://tips.fbi.gov.

Toppenish Police Department, 509-865-4355

Roberta Jean Raines (also spelled Ranes), missing since April 14, 2002. She would be 40 today. Case number 17P2008.

Yakama Nation Police Department, 509-865-2933

Eric Cloud-Washington, missing since Nov. 22. He is 15. Case number 21-007231.

Dakota W. Comenout, missing since June 14. Dakota is 18. Case number 21-004203.

Elias Chief Culps, missing since Oct. 29, 2018. He would be 27. Case number 19-009167.

Adanisha H. Gallegos, missing since Sept. 20. Adanisha is 17. Case number 21-006554.

Adam Cavall George, missing since July 22, 2019. He would be 42 today. Case number 19-007228.

Clayton George Gibson Jr., missing since June 25. He is 17. Case number 20-004012.

Michael Eric Hansen, missing since Nov. 4, 2007. He would be 58. Case number 07-5617.

Ira Earl Kahclamat, missing since Aug. 4. He is 16. Case number 21-002763.

Rosalita F. Longee, missing since Sept. 18, 2015. She would be 24. Case number 15-006682.

Justin Lee McConville, missing since Jan. 11, 2015. He would be 31. Case number 16-010019.

Earl Nicolas Patrick, missing since March 9, 2015. He would be 40 today. Case number 18-003294.

Anthony “Tony” Colfax Peters, missing since June 1, 2014. He would be 63. Case number 15-006132.

Daniel “Donnie” Temartz Sampson, missing since Oct. 30, 1994. He would be 99. Case number 944028.

Roland Jack Spencer III, missing since May 25, 1984. He would be 40. Case number 405273.

Alberta Faye Stahi, missing since May 25. Alberta is 16. Case number 21-003228.

Shadow Dantes Maurice Starr, missing since June 4. Shadow is 14. Case number 21-003751.

Daisy Mae Heath (previously known as Daisy Tallman), missing since late summer 1987. She would be 63. Case number 873732.

Cynthia Umtuch, missing since Nov. 13. She is 15. Case number 21-007028.

Janessa Jane Villa, missing since Sept. 16. She is 15. Case number 21-005802.

Karen Louise Johnley Wallahee, last seen in Harrah on Nov. 7, 1987. She would be 62. Case number 87-3486.

Ira Kennedy Yallup Sr., missing since May 20, 2010. He would be 58. Case number 75515.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, 509-574-2500

Thalia A. Carillo, missing since Nov. 17. Thalia is 16. Case number 21C19592,

Janice Marie Hannigan, missing since after she was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve, 1971. She would be 66. Case number 17C00300.

Yakima Police Department, 509-575-6200

Dakota Beaston, missing since Nov. 16. Dakota is 14. Case number 21Y039999.

Eleanor Marie Trujillo, missing since Feb. 1, 1996. She would be 63. Case number 97-0062.

Raymond Jimmy Hinus Watlamet, missing since June 9. He is 17. Case number 21Y020533.