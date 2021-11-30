A new state task force focused on missing and murdered Indigenous women and people will meet for the first time on Thursday in Toppenish.
Members of the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force will meet in the event center at Legends Casino in Toppenish for half a day Thursday, beginning at noon, for public comment sessions in person and via Zoom.
Task force members will continue the meeting Friday online. It will be available for streaming on TVW, Washington State’s Public Affairs Network.
The Yakama Nation and the Yakama Nation Victim Resource Program are co-hosting the public events.
Task force members will assess systemic causes behind the high rate of disappearances and murders of Indigenous women and people, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in announcing the task force earlier this year.
On and around the 1.3 million-acre Yakama Reservation, dozens of people have gone missing, have been found murdered and have died mysteriously over generations. Many cases are unsolved.
On Thursday, after opening remarks from state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, in-person comments from non-Indigenous community members and programs begin at 12:30 p.m. Participants must register and comments are limited to three minutes.
In-person comments from tribal community members, survivors and relatives will begin at 1:30 p.m. Registration is not required for those who provide in-person comments. The first spots are reserved for tribal elders.
Zoom comments will start immediately following the in-person comments and continue until 5 p.m. To provide comments over Zoom, people must register up until 3 p.m. that day using this link: https://www.research.net/r/Y3ZFS6B.
The event center closes to in-person participants at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with a ceremony and remarks planned for 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, the task force meeting will begin with opening comments from Ferguson at 9:10 a.m., followed by a summary of Thursday’s public comments.
Task force members will be introduced at 9:30 a.m., followed by updates from the Yakama Nation Tribal Council committee for missing and murdered Indigenous women at 11:15 a.m., public records training at 11:45 a.m. and lunch from 12:15 to 1 p.m.
At 1 p.m., task force members will discuss expectations and goals for their work. Following a short break, comments from tribes, tribal leaders and urban Indigenous organizations are set from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. Participants must register to provide comments, which are limited to three minutes per participant.
Closing remarks Friday are set for 5 p.m.
Those with questions about providing comments, the task force or attending a meeting can contact Annie Forsman-Adams, MMIW/P policy analyst, at annie.forsman-
adams@atg.wa.gov. See the agenda for both days here.
