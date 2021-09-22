Relatives are seeking information about a Lummi Nation woman who disappeared while vacationing in Las Vegas with her fiancé and friends.
Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham went missing on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. Her family tracked her attempts to contact her fiancé and friends on Facebook Messenger at 1:34 p.m., 1:37 p.m., 1:41 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. that day, according to a news release. The calls were missed each time.
An unidentified woman Finkbonner met on the sidewalk outside of the Bridger Inn Motel at 301 S. Main St. was the last person she was in contact with, the news release from Finkbonner's family said.
“From what our family has learned, the lady (whose phone she’d used) stated that a black vehicle pulled up to her, gave her a mask and handed her something,” said her aunt, Nikki Finkbonner. "The lady mentioned that Reatha really needed to ‘reach them badly.’”
A mother of two, Reatha Finkbonner has brown eyes and brown or blond hair, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Her family has filed missing person reports with the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Anyone with information about Reatha Finkbonner's whereabouts is asked to contact Lummi Nation Police Det. Sgt. Richard Hart at 360-312-2274 or Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111.
Finkbonner is on the Washington State Patrol's list of missing Indigenous persons, which was released Monday, and the Lhaq’temish Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the Lummi Nation, is sharing information about Finkbonner.
Nikki Finkbonner asks those with any other information about her niece to call her at 360-594-1211.
“Our family is praying for our beloved Reatha May and that she returns safely,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.