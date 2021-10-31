Freda Jane Knowshisgun planned to take her children trick-or-treating on Halloween 2016. But first, she needed to get home.
A Crow Nation tribal citizen from Montana, Knowshisgun had traveled to Washington and was at the Kennewick Walmart that Oct. 18, according to her missing person profile on The Charley Project. The 34-year-old mother of three called a relative saying she needed money to get home and a friend agreed to send it through an online money transfer to the store, said her older sister, Frances Knows Gun.
Her friend misspelled her last name and tried to fix it, Frances said, but in that time the store closed for the evening. She corrected it and assumed Freda would claim the money at the customer service counter the next morning, but she never did.
Every month, the Washington State Patrol publishes an updated list of active cases of missing Indigenous persons in the state, with the next list set to publish next week. Though several missing person profiles of Knowshisgun say she was last heard from in Kennewick, she is not on the Washington State Patrol’s list because there is no report with local law enforcement.
After Freda missed a beloved aunt’s funeral, her mother filed a missing person report on Nov. 14, 2016, with police in Crow Agency, her home within the Crow Reservation. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, with a regional office in Billings, manages law enforcement on the sprawling reservation.
“Because Freda was reported missing at Crow, she would not show up on the Washington list,” said Patti Gosch, State Patrol’s tribal liaison for Western Washington. The agency has two tribal liaisons, with Dawn Pullin serving as tribal liaison for Eastern Washington.
WSP’s list of missing Indigenous persons has received a lot of attention since the agency first published it in March. Relatives and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people emphasize the need for accurate data and sharing that data with the public and among law enforcement agencies.
The fact that Freda is not on the Washington list means those monitoring it may not be aware there is a missing Native woman reportedly last seen in Kennewick, which could be a crucial gap in information. That’s out of State Patrol’s hands until local law enforcement takes a report. WSP is not the investigating agency.
But Freda is not totally lost in the system, Gosch said.
“Because she is reported in (the National Crime Information Center database), should she have (law enforcement agency) contact anywhere in the country, the contact agency will know she is a missing person and follow protocol,” Gosch said.
Freda’s story has been shared by advocates of missing Indigenous people, sometimes using Knows Gun or Knows His Gun as her last name. The Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons Database and NamUs use Knowshisgun.
Jurisdictional challenges
The latest WSP list, dated Sept. 20, has 115 names, including 25 people within the Yakama Nation and in Yakima County.
Dozens of women and men have gone missing, have been found murdered and have died mysteriously on and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama reservation, which is in Yakima County and northern Klickitat County. Many cases are unsolved.
Washington and Montana are among states with the highest number of missing and murdered Indigenous people, but the centuries-old crisis is not limited to the Pacific Northwest. It impacts reservations throughout the United States, in Canada and communities on the American border with Mexico, and Indigenous populations around the world.
Multiple layers of jurisdiction and communication among law enforcement agencies are among the biggest challenges in finding missing Indigenous people. The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate all serious crimes involving Native Americans on tribal lands, which are sovereign, and some tribes have their own police forces.
Freda’s mother experienced the jurisdictional issues as she tried to make a missing person report about her daughter.
“She went to Hardin; they said she needs to file in Crow” Agency, Frances said. “Then they took it in Crow. From Crow they started working with Big Horn County, then the FBI got involved.”
That was a few years ago, she added. Since then, they haven’t gotten any updates from anyone.
“Nothing,” Frances added.
As at Yakama, tribal police often have responsibility for missing tribal citizens. But if they are found murdered, the FBI becomes involved. If children and adults are trafficked across state borders, or live on one reservation or city and disappear from another, it can become even more difficult to find them.
“That’s the jurisdictional nightmare. Our biggest fear when a woman is taken or a child is taken is that they leave the state. That is something that needs to be fixed,” said Deborah Maytubee Shipman, founder of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA.
“Whenever we do one and we find they’re somewhere else, we try to link in the police departments,” she said.
The nonprofit advocates for families, coordinates searches and supports relatives, among other work. It has a huge following on Facebook, with its posts about missing and murdered Indigenous people often shared several hundred times, and has added staff as the workload has grown since Shipman founded it several years ago.
“We’re handling about 300 cases right now. We’ve got a lot of people coming forward,” some with cases that are even decades old, she said. “We’re paying attention to it and looking at them just like we would someone that was recently lost.”
Communication crucial
Law enforcement agencies have a tool in common — the National Crime Information Center. It’s the source of WSP’s latest list of missing Indigenous persons reported by Washington law enforcement agencies.
Managed by the FBI, the National Crime Information Center is a computerized clearinghouse of crime data provided by the FBI, federal, state, local and foreign criminal justice agencies and authorized courts. Investigators can enter a person’s name and get information from other law enforcement agencies that can help them capture fugitives and locate missing persons and stolen property, among other purposes.
The NCIC database is available to federal, state, local law enforcement and other criminal justice agencies; it’s not public. And not all law enforcement agencies enter missing persons information in NCIC. For example, Washington began requiring it only in 2020, when the Legislature passed Cody’s Law.
But each agency has its own policies. How missing persons cases are handled — or if reports are even taken — isn’t uniform among law enforcement agencies. Though authorities stress there is no waiting period to report a person missing, some agencies won’t take a report until 24 hours has passed. In that time, crucial information can be lost.
There’s no rule to say a person cannot be reported to more than one agency, Gosch said. But again, each agency has its own policy concerning where a report is taken.
“There are folks on both sides of the debate, whether a person should be reported from their resident jurisdiction where they would likely return to, or from the last known jurisdiction they were known to be,” Gosch said.
If a person is missing in Washington and a reporting family is having difficulty in having a report taken, relatives can call State Patrol’s Missing and Unidentified Person Unit or the tribal liaison for help negotiating the system, she said.
In order to have a person put on our website, a family needs to fill out the Missing Person Packet and submit to our MUPU folks. To get in touch with State Patrol’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 800-543-5678.
The State Patrol has added missing people from outside Washington on its website, Gosch said.
‘Be pushy’
The particular challenges of locating missing Indigenous people became glaringly obvious once again with the recent disappearance and discovery of Gabby Petito, a Caucasian woman who was found murdered in Wyoming. While families of and advocates for missing Indigenous people offered sympathy for those who love and miss her, they also expressed extreme frustration with the almost nonexistent media attention to the cases of their loved ones and the historic crisis.
Better data and more cooperation and information-sharing among law enforcement agencies are all considered crucial in addressing the crisis. “There should be some kind of handoff — good grief, to just have them drop off the face of the Earth,” Shipman said.
Investigators do frequently reach out across jurisdictions for assistance, especially where distance is a factor, Gosch said. Personnel, resources and budget often do not allow for travel, so cross-jurisdictional assistance is necessary.
“Previously, an out-of-state assistance request resulted in Kennewick PD locating the missing person within 45 minutes, and taking the victim to a crisis center,” she said.
With human trafficking becoming an even bigger issue, such response should be the norm, advocates say.
“We have to be thinking about that. We’ve got to change the way we do things for all races for trafficking. These kids and these women and men are getting lost,” Shipman said.
She urged Freda’s family — and others — to keep pressing law enforcement agencies that seem reluctant to help. “And even be pushy,” she said. “How are we going to bring her home if the police don’t have her on their radar?”
Freda’s mother is raising her three children — a high school senior, a sophomore and a fourth-grader — with the help of extended family. They are hopeful they will see Freda again and share her story whenever they can.
“I have to be her voice,” Frances said.
