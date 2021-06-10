A jury found Jordan Everett Stevens guilty of first-degree murder Thursday evening in the shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn in a remote area of the Yakama reservation more than two years ago.
Stevens was charged in U.S. District Court. The jury also found him guilty of discharging a firearm while committing a crime.
Witnesses said Stevens shot 25-year-old Minthorn because she spoke to FBI agents about an incident in which he was involved.
The trial began Monday, and the federal government rested its case early Thursday, with closing arguments in the afternoon.
The jury reached its verdict about two hours later.
