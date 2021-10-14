Those who may recognize Parker Doe or have information about what happened to her are asked to contact the Yakima County Coroner’s Office at 509-574-1610 or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.

Who could she be?

Two women who disappeared within the boundaries of the Yakama Nation around that around the estimated time frame Parker Doe was left at the site fit the height and weight estimates for her remains.

Karen Louise Johnley Wallahee was last seen on Nov. 7, 1987 at the Lazy R Tavern in Harrah, according to a cousin. It was a Saturday night, and her cousin tried to get Wallahee to leave but she wouldn't, according to the missing person report her cousin made the following Monday.

Her cousin told tribal police Wallahee had no transportation. Her cousin checked with Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima police departments with no success. "It is not like her to at least call," she said of Wallahee, who disappeared a little more than a month before her 29th birthday.

Wallahee was 5 feet tall and weighed 100 pounds, according to her profile on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, commonly known as NamUs. The national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases is the most complete listing available to the general public.

In a photo displayed during events Feb. 17 to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people, Wallahee has lustrous, shoulder-length black hair and wears a ruffled dress with a pattern of small flowers.

Rosia Evers is listed as Caucasian but like Wallahee, was a petite woman estimated to be 5 feet 1 inch tall and weigh 120 pounds. The 30-year-old was last seen in Toppenish on Dec. 12, 1986, though exactly where is unknown. She had black hair and green eyes, according to her NamUs profile.