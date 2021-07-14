Washington State Patrol Missing Indigenous Persons

The Washington State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Persons section within its Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit. Every two weeks, State Patrol publishes an updated list of active missing Indigenous person cases at www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/alerts-missing-persons/missing-indigenous-persons/

A new list was published Monday: https://www.wsp.wa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/071221-for-Public-Release.pdf. It includes 86 active missing Indigenous persons cases. Of those, 21 are in Yakima County and within the Yakama Nation. Five of those cases are teenagers who have been reported missing in April and May of this year, with the rest of the cases a few years old or older.

The oldest missing person case on the entire list is that of Janice Marie Hannigan, a White Swan High School student who disappeared in late December 1971 after being discharged from the hospital.

To get in touch with the Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit of State Patrol, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 1-800-543-5678.

To contact the WSP tribal liaisons:

• Reach Dawn Pullin (Eastern Washington) at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov.

• Reach Patti Gosch (Western Washington) at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.